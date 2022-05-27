Prince George’s school board chair could be removed by state ed board

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland’s State Board of Education has taken steps that could potentially remove Prince George’s County’s school board chair, a state board spokeswoman said Friday. The board voted this week to issue a notice of charges against Juanita D. Miller, the chair of the school board at the helm of Maryland’s second-largest school system.

To remove a local board member the state board has to receive a request from a member of the school board or a county resident. Board members can be removed for “immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency or willful neglect of duty,” according to the Code of Maryland Regulations. The decision for removal has to receive approval from the governor.

State Board of Education members did not share any details at Tuesday’s meeting on what behavior from Miller led to the charges.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

The Prince George’s school board has historically suffered from years of infighting, leading to member resignations and misconduct allegations. Miller, who was appointed to the position by the county executive and began as chair last January, has often been at odds with the board’s liberal voting bloc.

Current and former county school board members have called for Miller to step down for months, arguing that Miller has inflamed problems on a board that’s already been hindered by polarization that stems in part from its hybrid structure of elected and appointed members.

In January, six members of the board and several county residents filed a request with the Maryland State Board of Education to intervene and remove Miller. But the request was declined and dismissed without prejudice because an affidavit wasn’t attached.

Those board members filed a subsequent request in February with an affidavit attached.

In the February request obtained by The Washington Post, board members allege Miller had a consistent pattern of intentionally violating board policy and working against board decisions. They pointed to board meetings that Miller canceled in February 2021, when the school system was still at the height of the pandemic. They also allege that Miller dismissed seven ethics complaints in December, though board policy requires the complaints be recommended to the full board for a vote to dismiss. A member of the ethics panel told the board at the December meeting the complaints were given to Miller to give to the board, but board members say months later, they’ve never seen a copy to review.

Some members of the school board argue County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) should not have appointed Miller to the leadership seat in the first place.

“Dr. Miller came in and very quickly demonstrated a disregard for policies and procedures, and very quickly proved to be an impediment to the board functioning properly,” said Edward Burroughs III, a former school board member who represented District 8. “If we would have dealt with this back in February, the system would not have had to suffer for so long.”

Burroughs (D) is one of the three elected school board members who has recently left the school board, citing a toxic environment that stopped members from creating meaningful policy for the school system’s roughly 131,000 children. He currently represents District 8 on the Prince George’s County Council.

When asked if Alsobrooks was considering requesting Miller step down, Gina Ford, her communications director, said in a statement Friday: “We respect the process currently underway with the Maryland State Board of Education, and we will allow that process to reach its conclusion.”

Pamela Boozer-Strother, an elected school board member who represents District 3, deferred comment to a former chair of the board, Alvin Thornton. She declined to comment, stating The Post needed to “start the story from scratch.”

The county executive has appointed the chair of the school board in recent years. The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation that would allow Prince George’s County school board members to choose their own chair and vice-chair starting in December of this year.

Shayla Adams-Stafford (District 4) said that if Miller were removed, she was hopeful that the board would either be able to pick its next chair, or the county executive would appoint someone who was a “true unifier.”

Miller will receive formal notification of the notice of charges next week. She has the opportunity to request a hearing before a state administrative law judge.

