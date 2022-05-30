In Harriet Tubman’s home state of Maryland, a new school bears her name

Placeholder while article actions load

Montgomery County school officials named its new elementary school in Gaithersburg, Md., after Harriet Tubman, making it one of the first schools — and the only one in modern times — in Tubman’s home state to have her namesake, according to a registry of schools from the Maryland Department of Education.

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school’s name at a board meeting earlier this month. Brenda Wolff, president of the school board, called it an honor to be a part of the process that named the school for Tubman, who Wolff referred to as her “shero.”

“It should have happened a long time ago,” Wolff said.

Historians say the famous abolitionist was born in modern-day Madison, Md. in 1822. She spent the first 27 years of her life on two plantations before she escaped enslavement to Philadelphia in 1849, according to Linda Harris, director of events and programs at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Dorchester County. She returned to Maryland in 1850, roughly nine to 10 months later, after hearing that her enslaved niece was going to be sold. Tubman came back to Maryland an additional 13 times to guide 70 enslaved people to freedom.

“She is the only one that we’re aware of that came back that many times anywhere on the Underground Railroad,” Harris said.

Tubman is credited with helping abolitionist John Brown orchestrate the raid on Harpers Ferry, W.Va. During the Civil War, she worked as a spy for the Union Army, collecting intelligence behind Confederate lines from enslaved Black people. She was the first woman to successfully plan and lead a military expedition during the Civil War.

“Everyone knows her general story, but they don’t know a lot of the detail,” Harris said. “And the common thread is her desire to help other people.”

The school’s naming process began in March, after the board passed a resolution that recommended three names: Kelley Park Elementary School, Celia Cruz Elementary School and Cesar Chavez Elementary School. A 13-person committee was assembled by the school’s principal, Cavena J. Griffith, to decide the official name of the school.

Through the process, the group pitched two other potential names: Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School and Lucille Bridges Elementary School. In a community survey, a majority voted for Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School as their first or second choice.

Board members officially approved the Tubman name at a May 10 meeting.

During a presentation to the school board on the chosen name, Griffith explained how Tubman’s legacy aligned with the school system’s five core values of learning, relationships, equity, respect and excellence.

“Harriet R. Tubman selflessly made the decision to risk her freedom and life by returning to Maryland in order to free countless enslaved Black or African Americans,” Griffith said in her presentation to the board.

Griffith added the naming process happened during March, which is Women’s History Month. It also coincided with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan naming 2022 “The Year of Harriet Tubman,” to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Tubman’s birth.

“It is truly inspiring to think of how we can walk along the same path as she did, where she forged her indelible legacy of freedom,” Griffith said.

Board member Rebecca Smondrowski (District 2) said the presentation made her a “little teary,” because of how thorough it was in addressing Tubman’s history and the school system’s values.

“I feel very, very proud to be supporting this theme choice,” Smondrowski said.

The school is scheduled to open to students for the 2022-23 academic year.

When it opens, it will be her only namesake school in Maryland, according to state school listings. (D.C. has Harriet Tubman Elementary School in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.)

But it isn’t the first school in the state to be named after her. In 1949, Harriet Tubman School opened as Howard County’s only all-Black high school until it closed through desegregation in 1965.

Howard County community members, led by alumni from the school, began organizing in 2004 to preserve it. In 2018, the historic building’s ownership was transferred from Howard County Public Schools to the county government, to repurpose the site as an educational and cultural center.

Bessie Bordenave, 78, graduated from there in 1962. She said everyone in the school was like a family. It was a special place and a good school, she said.

“After it was closed, we decided that something really needed to be done about the school,” Bordenave said.

She now serves as the president of the Harriet Tubman Foundation and chair of the Harriet Tubman School Advisory Council. The building is projected to reopen in July, with an arts room, youth center and recreated classrooms from when the Tubman school was in operation.

Bordenave added that it was good another school in Tubman’s home state would be named after her.

Back in Montgomery County, Wolff said she believed the school would send a message of achievement to students — especially Black students — in the district.

“It gives you hope as to what is possible,” Wolff said.

