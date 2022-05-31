KKK images briefly posted to Montgomery school’s online review page

Placeholder while article actions load

Online search result images for a Montgomery County high school were briefly updated with photos of the Ku Klux Klan this week, prompting school leaders to denounce hate speech of any kind. Searches for Damascus High School on Apple’s Maps app Monday evening returned results with various images of KKK members standing beneath burning crosses and an image of a Confederate flag, according to social media messages showing the results.

“I was informed yesterday afternoon that an Internet app brings up hate symbols when Damascus High School is entered. I alerted MCPS Security and our Technology Specialists and was advised to go to the app and report the images as hate symbols and request that they be removed,” Principal Kevin D. Yates wrote in a letter to the school community Tuesday. “We do not tolerate hate speech in MCPS.”

The KKK images had been removed early Tuesday. It is not known who uploaded the KKK images. Should any student ever be identified as having posted the images, they would be disciplined according to the system’s student code of conduct, school spokesman Chris Cram said.

Advertisement

The images were originally posted on the rating site Yelp. Apple’s Maps app pulls data from Yelp while searching for a location.

Other schools in Montgomery County Public Schools — such as Magruder High School, Northwest High School and Wheaton High School — have been inundated with images on Yelp that had nothing to do with the schools, including of screenshots of tweets about the game “Among Us” and other Internet memes.

The incident comes after a Confederate flag was raised outside La Plata High School in Charles County, Md., in May. Officials from Charles County Public Schools said in a statement that the flag-raising was an “isolated incident” that “does not reflect the values and beliefs of the school system.” The superintendent of the school system called the incident a “teachable moment.” The county sheriff’s office is investigating and has released surveillance video of two people who may have been involved.

GiftOutline Gift Article