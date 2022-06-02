Alsobrooks asks Pr. George’s Board of Education chair Miller to resign

Placeholder while article actions load

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has asked Juanita Miller, chair of the county school board, to resign, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post. The letter from Alsobrooks (D), dated Wednesday, asked for Miller’s resignation “effective immediately.” The request follows a notice of charges issued to Miller this week from the Maryland State Board of Education that could lead to Miller’s removal from the county board. Those charges included misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and incompetence.

Alsobrooks’s letter to Miller does not mention the state board’s notice of charges in the letter.

Rather, the county executive cited legislation that would alter the board’s makeup from a hybrid board of appointed and elected members to a fully elected board by 2024. That same legislation allows school board members to pick the chair and vice chair, unlike now, when both positions are appointed by the county executive.

Advertisement

“As we begin moving forward on a new path with our Board and its leadership, I believe that now is the time to start fresh with a clean slate and in order to help that process, and in light of what we discussed in recent days, I believe it is best for you to resign from the Board at this time,” Alsobrooks wrote.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear Thursday evening if she would step down. Miller has led the board since last year when she was appointed by Alsobrooks to the position

The state board formally wrote Miller to issue a notice of charges Tuesday. The letter, signed by President Clarence C. Crawford, pointed to two alleged actions by Miller. It first referenced Miller’s failure to sign a contract with Pugh Law Group for legal services, even though the board approved the group at an April 2021 meeting. Crawford then wrote Miller that proceeded to engage the legal services of different firms without board approval. People from both of those unapproved law firms attended closed sessions of the board in February and June 2021.

The charges also pointed to Miller allegedly withholding seven ethics complaints from the local school board. Board policy requires all ethics complaints and recommendations by ethics panelists to be presented to the board.

Miller has 10 business days from the date the state board letter to request an evidentiary hearing.

GiftOutline Gift Article