Pr. George’s school board chair vows to fight charges, stay on board

Placeholder while article actions load

Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller declined to step down in a video statement issued Friday on the board’s website despite a request for her resignation from County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I have been committed to facilitating the board’s work of collaborative governance and competent oversight,” Miller said. “I will continue to fulfill my duties and responsibilities as board chair for transparency, integrity and dedication to principle.”

Miller, who Alsobrooks (D) appointed as chair in January 2021, was recently issued a notice of charges of misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and incompetence by the state board. Those charges, announced late in May, could lead to her removal. Under state board policy, Miller can request a hearing before a state administrative law judge within 10 days of receiving the formal notice of charges.

Six former and current board members filed the request to the state board to intervene and remove Miller. They argue that she has a consistent pattern of intentionally violating board policy and working against board decisions.

Advertisement

“There is a system in place which will hopefully dispense with the potential for political machinations to affect the removal process for members of the Board of Education,” Miller said.

Alsobrooks wrote a letter to Miller on Wednesday requesting her to step down from the education board effective immediately. She did not cite the state board’s notice of charges in her letter, but noted the passage of legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that would allow the board to elect its own chair and vice chair beginning in December. Alsobrooks wrote that the request was made “to start fresh with a clean state.”

Miller did not reference the legislation or Alsobrooks’s resignation request in her video statement. Instead, she kept it centered on the state board’s notice of charges. She said she did not “relish the prospect of a hearing process” but that the process “should not be allowed to be unduly manipulated.” She pointed to a previous statement Alsobrooks gave reporters when asked if she would request Miller resign, that she would “respect the process currently underway” with the state board before reaching a conclusion.

“This advice was both legally correct and appropriate,” Miller said.

A spokeswoman for Alsobrooks did not immediately respond Friday.

Karina Elwood contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article