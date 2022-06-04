Manslaughter charges in street-race crash that killed 4-year-old

Placeholder while article actions load

One of those charged, Felipe Hernandez, 24, of Silver Spring, was the father of the victim, Iliana Hernandez, who was his passenger in a 2005 Acura RSX, Montgomery police said Friday. The other man charged, according to police, was Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, 25, of Germantown, who was driving a 2021 Honda Civic.

According to police, the two men were driving at high speed southbound on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on the night of Oct. 21 when they collided with a 2020 Ford Fusion that was trying to turn left from northbound Georgia Avenue to Dexter Avenue. Iliana, who was in a back seat, was taken to a hospital with injuries and later died. County police spokesperson Shiera D. Goff said Saturday the girl had been wearing a seat belt and using a booster seat but did not meet all of the developmental guidelines for that kind of seat. In such cases, a child safety seat with a harness would be required, Goff said.