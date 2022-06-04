Manslaughter charges in street-race crash that killed 4-year-old

Two Montgomery County men have been indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with an impromptu two-car street race they staged last fall that led to a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl, police said.
According to police, the two men were driving at high speed southbound on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on the night of Oct. 21 when they collided with a 2020 Ford Fusion that was trying to turn left from northbound Georgia Avenue to Dexter Avenue. Iliana, who was in a back seat, was taken to a hospital with injuries and later died. County police spokesperson Shiera D. Goff said Saturday the girl had been wearing a seat belt and using a booster seat but did not meet all of the developmental guidelines for that kind of seat. In such cases, a child safety seat with a harness would be required, Goff said.
Hernandez surrendered to authorities and was released on a $10,000 bond, police said, while Posadas is in custody in Indiana on unrelated charges. The driver of the Fusion was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.