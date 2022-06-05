Alexandria City High School awards posthumous diploma to slain student

Placeholder while article actions load

Alexandria City High School on Saturday awarded a posthumous diploma to Luis Mejia Hernandez, an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed weeks before he was set to graduate. “These last few days have been especially difficult and saddening,” Alexandria Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. said at the ceremony. “We were looking forward to seeing Luis cross the stage today … with his fellow Titans to receive his diploma, a milestone that we know Luis was striving to achieve.”

Hernandez was stabbed during a brawl outside an Alexandria shopping center on May 24. Alexandria police said the fight, which involved 30 to 50 people, broke out around midday at the Bradlee Shopping Center. Hernandez was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

On Saturday, the school’s principal, Peter Balas, asked the graduating class of 2022 to hold Hernandez in their thoughts.

“The loss of Luis … is heartbreaking,” Balas said. “Graduation is a milestone that all families look forward to, and we are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. We share our deepest condolences and love with Luis’s family.”

At the @AlexCityTitans 2022 graduation, @PrincipalTitan begins his speech with a thank you to those who helped our grads get to this day and a moment of silence for Luis Mejia Hernandez and his family. #Titans2022 #TitansRising pic.twitter.com/UYpbKnMdRm — Alexandria City Public Schools (@ACPSk12) June 4, 2022

Students later cheered as Balas said Hernandez would receive the first diploma of the ceremony, held at EagleBank Arena on George Mason University’s campus in Fairfax. The slain student’s uncle, Guillermo Romero, accepted the certificate, raising it above his head as the crowd applauded.

Hernandez’s father, Osmin Mejia, said in an interview Sunday that his son had planned to continue working at the Los Tios Grill in Alexandria to save money for college.

“He was considering university,” Meija said. “Luis wanted to be an engineer.”

Meija said he was too distraught to attend the graduation. Police have not shared any information about the investigation into his son’s death, Meija said.

A 16-year-old Alexandria City High School student has been charged with Hernandez’s murder, police said Wednesday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.

Marcel Bassett, a spokesman for the Alexandria police, said Wednesday that police are still investigating a motive for the stabbing and the cause of the brawl. No other arrests have been made in connection with the fight.

Saturday’s graduation marked the first since Alexandria City High School changed its name from T.C. Williams High School. The ceremony was also the first in-person, indoor graduation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These past few years haven’t been without their difficulties,” Balas told graduates Saturday. “Throughout these many changes, you all endured. I hope you can look back and remember that you were there for each other, lifting each other up, as you made your way in an uneasy world.”

