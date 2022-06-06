Georgetown Law official resigns, had been cleared in probe into tweets

Placeholder while article actions load

Days after a Georgetown Law School administrator was reinstated following a months-long investigation into his tweets, he said he has resigned. Ilya Shapiro, who was hired to lead the law school’s Center for the Constitution starting in February, said Monday in a resignation letter that remaining at the university “has become untenable.” He accused law school officials of creating a hostile environment for him because of his political views, making it impossible to perform the job for which he was hired.

Shortly before his start date, Shapiro came under fire for a series of tweets about President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court.

His posts prompted accusations of racism and investigations headed by the law school’s offices of human resources and institutional diversity, equity and affirmative action.

University investigators found Shapiro was not “properly subject to discipline” for his January tweets because they were posted before his employment started, thus clearing the author and lawyer to resume his post, William M. Treanor, the law school’s dean, said in an email to the campus Thursday.

Treanor added that Shapiro’s tweets “had a significant negative impact on the Georgetown Law community” and said Shapiro would participate in implicit bias, cultural competence and nondiscrimination programming.

That same day, Shapiro tweeted he would go to work Friday. By Monday, however, he announced his resignation.

“You cleared me on a jurisdictional technicality,” Shapiro wrote, adding that the report from the diversity office “and your own statements to the Law Center community — implicitly repealed Georgetown’s vaunted Speech and Expression Policy and set me up for discipline the next time I transgress progressive orthodoxy.”

