Desks and chairs thrown in school melee, sheriff’s office says

Students threw desks and chairs and a staff member was pushed into a locker in a melee that broke out Tuesday at a school in Charles County, Md., authorities said. At least two people were injured in the violence at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf that started Tuesday afternoon when one student threw a book that hit another student in the head, the county sheriff’s office said.

The staff member who was knocked into a locker was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. The student hit by the book was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the office.

Neither suffered injuries that appeared life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

After the student was struck by the book, according to the sheriff’s office, a group of students arrived “to confront the person who threw” it and a dispute ensued.

As things developed, “desks and chairs were being thrown in the classroom” and were also hurled at students trying to get out of the room, the sheriff’s office said.

School resource officers and school staff members intervened and stopped the brawl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The matter is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

There are about 1,200 students enrolled at the Thomas Stone campus on Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.

