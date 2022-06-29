Montgomery County leaders address rise in youth violence

Placeholder while article actions load

With school out for the summer, Montgomery County leaders are hoping to curb the increase in youth violence seen since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past two years, community-based youth violence has increased significantly for reasons including disputes that begin or escalate on social media and drug robberies — and many of the incidents involve guns, county officials reported.

Police have recovered more than 730 guns since the year began; 110 of the weapons recovered are privately manufactured firearms, known as “ghost guns.” Authorities say the amount is set to exceed last year’s amount of weapons recovered, which was 1,192.

“We’re in a crisis with our kids,” county council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) said this week during a youth safety presentation. “I think these challenges are going to get a lot worse before they get a lot better.”

County police, school and government leaders are hoping a host of initiatives aimed at violence prevention and community engagement will keep crime numbers down and children safe this summer.

“One of the new phenomenon that we’re seeing is that a lot of the violence is being posted online immediately after these incidents are occurring, which then creates a ripple effect of fear and keeps these unfortunate, terrible incidents going,” said the council’s president, Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large). He compared the current environment to a time roughly 10 years ago, when the county considered instating a youth curfew because of similar increases in violence.

Over the 90-minute presentation during a council session, representatives from the county’s recreation department and other agencies shared how they were working together to improve the problem.

In homicides involving guns, victims and suspects under the age of 21 have more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, according to data from the Montgomery County Police Department. Last year, two victims and three suspects were younger than 21 years old. This year, there have been six victims and nine suspects under the age of 21.

In some nonfatal shootings, victims have refused to share information about who shot them or the circumstances behind the shooting, Police Chief Marcus Jones told the county council.

“We’ve had younger people being involved in crimes of violence and they’re having their hands on weapons,” Jones said. “This is not our norm.”

Earl Stoddard, an assistant chief administration officer for the county, said a youth harm intervention team has formed in recent weeks to evaluate what resources are available and how to use them effectively. For example, the street outreach network — a group that seeks to prevent gangs and youth violence by forming relationships between children and community members — has been meeting with youth in Montgomery Village and Germantown, Md., at the Gaithersburg Library on Saturdays. It will expand the field trips and other activities to Fridays next month. More staff will also move to the UpCounty area — Poolesville, Clarksburg, Damascus and Laytonsville communities.

The children, youth and families division of the county health department is launching several short-term initiatives, including embedding behavioral health clinicians in existing summer programs to offer suicide and self-harm prevention services. There will also be “cool down” meetings, quick and impromptu stakeholder meetings, following incidents of violence in a community where leaders will share data and improvements to be made.

Montgomery County Public Schools — Maryland’s largest district with roughly 159,000 students — is coordinating several creative arts, athletic and student leadership programs with community organizations to keep students busy. Some school counselors will also be on campus throughout the summer.

Across the country, school systems have reported increased bullying, violence and mental health challenges since students have returned to in-person learning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a steep decline in teen mental health earlier in the year due to difficulties of the pandemic. Federal data shows school shootings in 2020-2021 rose to the highest number in two decades.

Beyond Montgomery County, school and government leaders in the metro area are also working to stem youth violence. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) set aside $100,000 to give 20 residents $5,000 mini grants for gun violence prevention work in their communities, through the city’s Building Blocks DC initiative. In Alexandria, Va., the city council voted to bring back school resource officers into schools after incidents involving students and guns. Calls for service at schools rose after in-person classes resumed in August.

Previously, Montgomery County Public Schools signed a memorandum of agreement with the police department in April to bring community engagement officers back into schools at designated work stations. The city council approved adding wellness centers to all of its high schools in April, along with additional funding for other mental health services.

“I know this is going to take every resource we have in Montgomery County to get us in a better place,” council member Sidney Katz (D-District 3) said.

