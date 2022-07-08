Miyares asks for closed hearing in case about Loudoun school assaults

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares is asking that a hearing in a high-profile court case related to Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of two sexual assaults remain closed to the public. Earlier, he had called for transparency in the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The hearing comes as part of a suit the Loudoun school board has filed seeking to halt the work of a special grand jury convened in Miyares’s investigation into the Northern Virginia school district’s handling of a pair of sexual assaults by a high school student. That case has generated significant controversy and criticism for the school district, which transferred the student after his first sexual assault to a second campus, where he committed a second.

The hearing, meant to be open to the public, is scheduled for next week. Its purpose is unknown: Attorneys are scheduled to discuss “sealed filings” that have so far been kept from the public record by the joint agreement of both parties to the suit.

In a court filing Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Thomas J. Sanford asked that that hearing be closed because “public access … would play a negative role.” Privacy, he wrote, would “protect the proper functioning and secrecy of the Special Grand Jury.”

Grand jury proceedings are normally kept closed to the public.

The court has not yet ruled on his request, and the Loudoun school system has not filed a response. But Sanford wrote in his filing that his understanding “from conferring with counsel [is] that the School Board will now oppose this motion.”

Asked for comment Friday, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said, “The brief speaks for itself.” Loudoun schools spokesman Wayde Byard declined to answer questions Friday, writing in an email that “Loudoun County Public Schools does not comment on pending litigation.”

During Glenn Youngkin’s campaign for governor, he often blasted Loudoun and promised retribution once he was in office. Shortly after Youngkin and Miyares took power in early 2022, Miyares — acting on instructions laid out in one of Youngkin’s first executive orders — opened an investigation into Loudoun’s handling of the sexual assaults.

At the time, both officials cited the need to make information about the cases public. Youngkin wrote in his order that the Loudoun school board had “withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents” about the sexual assault cases. Miyares said in a statement that Loudoun had “covered up a sexual assault on school grounds” and called for “transparency and accountability” going forward.

The Loudoun school system announced this spring that Miyares had convened a grand jury in his investigation into the assaults. Grand juries are groups of citizens empowered to investigate possible criminal misconduct and bring criminal charges if warranted. In the district’s April 28 statement, Byard wrote that “LCPS intends to cooperate with the lawful requests of the special grand jury, while protecting the privacy rights of our students.”

In late May, though, the Loudoun school board sued to stop the work of the grand jury, arguing that its formation is unlawful under a section of Virginia law that limits the attorney general’s ability to institute criminal proceedings in most scenarios unless specifically requested by the governor. In a court filing, a Loudoun attorney wrote that the grand jury’s actions were causing pain and expense for the district and for subpoenaed families.

“Those families will be forced to take legal action at personal expense” to keep their children’s school records private, attorney Steven Webster wrote. “In fact, several families have already been forced to hire counsel to file motions to quash in order to protect the privacy rights of their students.”

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said the school board’s lawsuit raises legitimate questions about the scope of Miyares’s authority under Virginia law. And, he said, he can see compelling arguments on both sides as to whether the hearing next week should be open to the public.

“I know the assistant AG argued that a grand jury is private, but there’s really strong public interest,” Tobias said. On the other hand, the case “involves alleged sexual behavior of juveniles that you could conceive of a situation where you might want to close it or there might be a public interest in closing it to protect the juveniles.”

The next hearing in Loudoun’s lawsuit is scheduled for July 11. For now, it remains unclear whether it will take place openly or in closed session.

