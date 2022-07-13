D.C. school enrollment expected to drop after years of increases

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Enrollment in D.C.’s traditional public and charter schools is expected to drop over the next five years, a disappointing turn for a city that had celebrated more than a decade of growth in its public schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The current enrollment stagnation and anticipated decrease in the coming years — according to a study released Wednesday by the local research group D.C. Policy Center — was propelled by declining birthrates and adults leaving the city or pulling their children out of public schools during the pandemic.

Enrollment fluctuated at public schools across the country during the pandemic, with families leaving big cities, opting for home schooling or private schools, or delaying putting their young children in schools altogether. That has caused financial strain on some districts because schools typically are funded based on the number of students enrolled. During the pandemic, D.C.’s enrollment didn’t decline as it did other places but remained stagnant, adding just about 29 students per year, according to the study.

Advertisement

The District, which now has about 87,000 students in its traditional public and charter sectors, had anticipated long-term enrollment growth, justifying the opening of new schools based on that increase. That enrollment count does not include adult students, thousands of whom are enrolled in specialized charter schools to get their high school diplomas or professional certifications.

Between the academic years 2007-2008 and 2019-2020, D.C.’s public schools increased by an average of 1,598 students per year. The growth stalled during the pandemic and, if trends continue exactly as they are, enrollment could tumble to as low as 81,000 students by 2026, the study predicted.

“It’s such a sharp change from previous enrollment trends,” said Chelsea Coffin, author of the study. “This is really important to look at. D.C. has been planning for growth and we are used to planning for school sizes growing.”

Advertisement

The city’s current enrollment remains far behind its historical peak. D.C. public school enrollment has been in steady decline since the 1960s, when it was about 150,000. In 1995, enrollment had dropped to just shy of 80,000 students.

The D.C. Policy Center’s study relied on government data. D.C. officials did not dispute the findings, though they said they were not ready to make long-term projections.

In May, the deputy mayor for education’s office published a report examining the city’s birthrate, which showed that after years of growth, the rate began to decline in 2016. That year the city reached 9,854 births; the figure dropped to 8,869 births in 2020. Nationally, birthrates had been dropping since 2008, according to the report.

In the District, Ward 8 — overwhelmingly Black and with a high concentration of poverty — experienced the biggest drop in births, from more than 1,600 in 2016 to 1,400 in 2020, though it still has highest number of births. Ward 8 currently has the largest number of students in public schools of any ward, and the birthrate declines there suggest it could also see significant enrollment drops.

Advertisement

The District’s public schools saw their biggest declines in the prekindergarten years during the pandemic, with enrollment in that segment dropping by 5.9 percent, according to the city. The city offers free prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds in its elementary schools, but it is not federally mandated to attend school until kindergarten.

Both city officials and Coffin said many families with 3- and 4-year-olds might have wanted to keep their children home these last academic years until they could get vaccinated, or they may have found alternate child-care arrangements during the pandemic.

In the short term, the city’s education budget shows enrollment increasing slightly next academic year, though Coffin suspects those numbers are too high and rely on a high number of prekindergartners returning to public schools.

Advertisement

“Our pre-K student enrollment was down overall, and our elementary enrollment was down overall,” Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said at a news conference in February on the education budget. “These are areas that we anticipate, as we move through the pandemic, our public school population to tick back up and increase.”

During the pandemic, the city experienced growth in its middle and high school age groups, according to the study. That’s due to the once-growing younger grades moving into middle and high school, and perhaps in smaller part linked to the rising graduation rate during the pandemic.

There are still many unknowns regarding the city’s long-term school enrollment. School lottery application numbers — the lottery system that places students in prekindergarten classes, charter schools and traditional public campuses that are not their assigned neighborhood school — were up this year, but still notably down from before the pandemic.

Advertisement

The D.C. Policy Center study illustrated three potential scenarios for D.C.’s enrollment. In one scenario, everything remains as it is now, with birthrates declining and the lower grade level enrollment continuing to decrease. That would put enrollment at 81,402 students in fall 2026, about 6,000 fewer than current numbers.

A second scenario maintains the declining birthrates but keeps the percentage of babies born in D.C. who eventually enroll in D.C. public schools at the same pre-pandemic rates, putting enrollment about where it was before the pandemic.

The third scenario is similar to the second, except all the children who left during the pandemic return to D.C.’s public schools, giving enrollment a one-time jolt and bringing it to 89,212 students.

“School planning may have to be readjusted to reconcile with the realities of lower enrollment,” the report states. “The school system should start anticipating these changes and prepare for hard decisions, especially if enrollment does not show signs of a rebound in 2022-23.”

GiftOutline Gift Article