University of Michigan names Santa Ono as its next president

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A veteran higher education leader and biomedical researcher, Santa J. Ono, was chosen on Wednesday to become the next president of the University of Michigan, filling a vacancy created after the previous president was fired amid scandal in January. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ono, 59, who is of Japanese heritage, will be the first Asian American to lead the public university. He has been president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia since 2016 and previously was president of the University of Cincinnati.

Michigan, one of the most highly regarded public universities in the country, was rocked in January when the governing board abruptly removed Mark S. Schlissel from the presidency following an investigation into an alleged affair he had with a subordinate.

Also that month, the university announced that it had agreed to pay $490 million to settle claims from more than 1,000 people who said a longtime sports doctor on the Michigan staff, Robert E. Anderson, sexually abused them over many years.

Advertisement

Michigan’s interim president is Mary Sue Coleman, who was also Schlissel’s predecessor as president. Ono will take over from her on Oct. 13, leading a university with more than 47,000 students on its main campus in Ann Arbor and thousands more on regional campuses in Dearborn and Flint. He will receive an annual base salary of $975,000 a year.

“My major agenda is to ensure that Michigan remains, in my view, one of the great public universities of the world,” Ono said in brief telephone interview. “That’s not something I take for granted.” He said he wanted to make sure that the university is affordable and accessible, and he wants to promote research to help solve problems such as climate change.

“Michigan is a stunning research university, a world-class one,” he said. “I view this as an opportunity.” As a researcher himself, Ono has studied the immune system and eye disease.

Advertisement

Denise Ilitch, a member of the governing Board of Regents, praised Ono in a statement as “someone who could build trust, lead with integrity and actively engage the full range of Michigan’s constituencies.”

Ilitch added: “It is readily apparent to me after getting to know Dr. Ono and learning about his experiences as a university administrator, that he is the right person to lead the University of Michigan at this moment in time.”

GiftOutline Gift Article