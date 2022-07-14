Fairfax students call for sex ed reform after fall of Roe v. Wade

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Students are calling on Fairfax County Public Schools to reform its sex education program — adding more information about contraception and increasing student access to contraceptives — in response to the fall of Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Supreme Court issued a ruling in June that overturned Roe, the landmark case that had ensured a constitutional right to abortion for half a century. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas also suggested the court could reverse landmark cases that established the rights to contraception and same-sex marriage.

Separately, a month before the court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Fairfax County School Board postponed acting on the recommendations of a committee convened to discuss its sex education program, known as the Family Life Engagement (FLE) curriculum. The committee had recommended several major changes including making sex ed classes for fourth- through eighth-graders co-ed, rather than separated by gender. Now, the school system plans to gather community feedback on this idea next fall before taking definitive action.

These twin developments at the national and local level alarmed some students, said Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter, 14, who is a member of LGBTQ student group the Pride Liberation Project. The group developed a list of demands, including immediate adoption of the FLE committee’s recommendations. And, to increase pressure on district officials, she and roughly three dozen other students, in conjunction with the Fairfax NAACP, held a rally outside a school board meeting Thursday evening.

“Why we’re doing this is because it’s pretty clear that this whole country is at a crisis point with the reasoning of the Dobbs decision,” Vizcardo-Lichter said. “It’s very clear that the Supreme Court can no longer be trusted to ensure key protections for marginalized communities … it’s important our school districts recognize this and take action.”

In addition to asking the district to adopt the FLE committee recommendations, the student group is requesting that Fairfax expand its FLE curriculum to include detailed discussions of contraception and reproductive health clinics. The Pride Liberation Project is also urging Fairfax to “explore contraceptive access in our schools and broadening the FLE curriculum in general,” Vizcardo-Lichter said.

Asked about the students’ requests Thursday, Fairfax spokeswoman Helen Lloyd said in a statement — referencing the proposed end of gender segregation in sex ed — that “this is something the School Board will be reviewing this coming school year as outlined during the work session in June.”

The request that the school system provide students access to contraception “is outside the scope and purpose of … FLE instruction,” school spokeswoman Julie Moult wrote in an email.

The Fairfax FLE curriculum comprises instruction across grades K-12 on the subjects of “family living and community relationships,” “abstinence education,” “the value of postponing sexual activity,” “the benefits of adoption as a positive choice in the event of an unwanted pregnancy” and “human sexuality and human reproduction,” according to the district’s website. Parents are allowed to review the complete curricula for the program and to remove their students from lessons if they so choose.

Instruction on sex ed topics such as puberty, which begins in fourth grade, is offered in a gender-separate manner through eighth grade and in gender-combined settings thereafter, according to Moult.

Fairfax maintains a standing committee charged with advising school officials on the FLE curriculum. The group meets throughout the school year and presents an annual report in the spring. For the 2021-2022 school year, the 35-member committee comprised high school students, parents, teachers, administrators, school board appointees, health professionals, county residents and members of various faith communities.

In May, the committee presented recommendations to the school board including adding discussion of “gender identity” to a 10th-grade lesson on “Human Sexuality,” removing a testicular self-exam video from a 10th-grade lesson and “[exploring] instruction of gender identity in elementary school and a more inclusive curriculum overall.” Its most controversial suggestion, though, was ending gender segregation in fourth-grade classes on puberty as well as in fifth-eighth grade lessons on puberty, reproductive systems, the reproductive process, sexually transmitted infections and abstinence.

The committee wrote in its report that segregating students by biological sex was “not inclusive” of LGBTQ students.

Further, “dividing students into boys and girls classes sends a message that bodies different than their own should not be talked about and are mysterious,” committee members wrote in the report. “When students are separated by boys and girls, it affirms a rigid binary based on anatomy.”

The report noted that several nearby school districts — including those in Virginia’s Arlington County and Alexandria City, as well as Maryland’s Prince George’s County — offer mostly gender-combined sex ed instruction. The report acknowledged, however, that many other regional districts continue to separate students by gender, including those in Virginia’s Loudoun County, Prince William County, Chesapeake City and Suffolk City. It is unclear what the picture is nationally.

The idea of gender-combined lessons drew immediate pushback from some parents, according to Stacy Langton, a 52-year-old mother of two Fairfax students who has pushed to remove books from Fairfax school libraries that she deemed inappropriate for their sexual content. Langton, who said she attends every single school board meeting, said parents often spoke against gender combination in sex ed classes — which she herself strongly opposes.

“That would make my children very, very uncomfortable. My son is still in that phase where girls are icky,” Langton said. “I just think that would be incredibly awkward … and it’s really just not appropriate, and I think most parents do not want this for their kids.”

At a May meeting, the school board decided to “pursue further study and extended community review next before Board action on recommendations,” according to Fairfax documents posted online. That means all revisions to Fairfax’s sex ed curriculum are on pause at least until the fall.

This is atypical for the sex ed curriculum review process, according to Fairfax spokeswoman Moult. In a normal year, the school board votes on the FLE committee’s report and recommendations in June. The delay is “due to the timeline overlapping with the end of the school year and the significance of the changes being proposed,” Moult said.

Meanwhile, some students have decided they are tired of waiting.

Roughly 40 of them showed up on Thursday outside Luther Jackson Middle School — the location of the school board meeting, close to a major road — holding rainbow flags and handmade posters decorated with slogans such as, “HONK IF YOU SUPPORT TRANS KIDS” and “LGBTQ+ RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.” Led by a teen with a megaphone, they chanted, “Co-ed! FLE!”

Standing across the street from them were a handful of parents who regularly attend board meetings, including Langton. Those parents hoisted pictures of school board members plastered with the word “RESIGN.”

Vizcardo-Lichter, who led the protest and who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, said everything about Fairfax’s sex ed curriculum — both its form and its substance — feels inadequate to the national moment. She said that segregating students by gender is hurtful and exclusive, and that it creates a “hostile environment” for transgender and nonbinary students, those who do not identify fully as either male or female.

“If there are closeted transgender students, they’d feel uncomfortable being put in the class that doesn’t align with their gender, but they’re not able to say that because they’re closeted or it’s not safe,” she said. “For nonbinary students it’s upsetting and unsafe to be told you need to either go in the class for girls or the class for boys.”

She’s also deeply concerned by the content of sex education lessons, which she said leave out any useful information about contraception: “In practice, it’s essentially just teachers repeating ‘Abstinence 100! There’s no other option!’ ”

Asked about Vizcardo-Lichter’s assertions, Fairfax spokeswoman Moult wrote in a statement that “both abstinence and contraception are included in instruction. Contraception is included in instruction in grades 8-12.” She wrote that 10th-grade FLE lessons include a mention of Planned Parenthood “as a resource for students experiencing unintended pregnancy.”

Now that Roe is gone, Vizcardo-Lichter said, what she views as a dearth of information could prove life-threatening for some students.

“Now that reproductive rights are being restricted across the country, it’s important that students have access to an evidence-based sexual education curriculum that actually talks about reproductive rights,” she said. “And we need to recognize that my peers and myself need to be equipped to talk about these issues in a safe and respectful way.”

