Early results would move Montgomery school board incumbents to Nov. election

Incumbent school board members in Montgomery County looked to be moving on to the general election after early results Tuesday night showed them among the top vote-getters in their races. For the Prince George’s school board, two newcomers were leading in that county’s one competitive primary race. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There were no projected winners in the board races Tuesday night as many votes, including mail-in ballots, were still to be counted. But if results hold, incumbent Karla Silvestre would face office for Montgomery County’s at-large school board seat against challenger Mike Erickson. In District 1, where four candidates ran to fill a seat being vacated by an outgoing board member, Grace Rivera Oven and Esther Wells were the two candidates with the most votes. Challenger and former school system employee Julie Yang will probably face incumbent Scott Joftus for the District 3 seat, and longtime board member Brenda Wolff would face Valerie Coll.

School board elections are nonpartisan, and the top two vote-getters in each race move on to the general election in November.

This election cycle, Maryland voters headed to the polls and chose school board leaders they hoped would guide districts as they continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The state’s educators are attempting to overcome historic learning losses seen in students impacted by virtual learning during the pandemic, overcome staff and teacher shortages and assist students facing mental health challenges. School officials are also facing challenges from parents over curriculum being taught in schools, and arguing that they deserve more oversight into what’s being taught to children, most notably in counties including Frederick and Carroll.

Michael Stoller, a parent with two children enrolled in Montgomery County Public Schools, walked up to the Silver Spring Civic Center on Tuesday with his 12-year-old son, Julien. He and his wife researched the candidates together and decided to vote for Oven, Yang, Coll and At-Large candidate J “Domenic” Giandomenico.

“The resources in schools, kind of like ...” Stroller started.

“Mental health,” Julien chimed in.

Stroller nodded. “Mental health, books, pandemic stuff have been really important because teachers and administration have had a really rough go of it," he said.

Montgomery County Public Schools — the state’s largest school system with roughly 160,000 students — had four seats eligible for the primary: District 1, District 3, District 5 and an at-large seat. The candidates varied in terms of their backgrounds, including those who worked in the sports industry and retired educators.

In April, the school system privately signed a memorandum of understanding with the county police department to return officers at specific in-school assignments, after a student was shot and critically injured at Magruder High School in Rockville. The agreement has been controversial in the county, with some residents pushing for a stronger police presence after a string of school safety issues. Others have pushed against it, citing the disproportionate rates with which school resource officers have arrested students of color and students with disabilities.

Most of the candidates supported police in schools to respond to violent incidents and crime but also supported more robust mental health supports for students.

Prince George’s County Public Schools — the state’s second-largest with about 130,000 students — had one seat, District 6, eligible for the primary with five candidates running. Candidates listed school safety, access to technology and student mental health as some of their top concerns.

If Tuesday night’s early results hold, newcomers Branndon D. Jackson and Ashley Kearney would face off in November.

The school system was the last in Maryland to return to in-person learning and kept a masking requirement in place while other districts dropped it. The District 6 candidates listed one-on-one tutoring and Saturday academies as part of initiatives they’d support to assist with student learning recovery after the pandemic.

The election also comes as the Prince George’s board is beginning to change; its current hybrid structure will end and become a fully-elected board in 2024. Members will begin electing their chair and vice-chair — leadership positions currently appointed by the county executive — in December.

Most voters couldn’t recall who they picked as their school board candidates as they left their voting sites. The races are down the ballot, amid a gubernatorial race and county executive race in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. However, they could cite what education issues they cared about as they showed up to the polls.

Tori Bourret, 34, voted in person Tuesday at the Silver Spring Civic Center in Montgomery County. The school board race wasn’t the race she was the most passionate about, given the ongoing county executive election, but she looked at mental health issues specifically when choosing board of education candidates. Bourret was previously a social worker at a school and saw an “inherent need for access to those services.” She couldn’t recall the specific candidates she chose.

“Especially with covid and everything, everyone is having mental health issues,” she said.

In Prince George’s, Gregory Stannard, 72, similarly couldn’t list the school board candidate he selected to represent District 6 as he walked out of his voting cite at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro. But he specifically sought out candidates that cared about gun violence prevention, noting that it was one of the biggest issues at stake in the election. He added that teachers don’t need guns, as some lawmakers nationally have suggested, especially in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“Everybody’s talking about protection," Stannard said. “We don’t need guns."

One Maryland mother — Erin Oster — arrived at her precinct Tuesday night in Thurmont, Md., specifically to vote for the school board race. Oster, a registered independent, said she wanted to see “fresh faces” on the Frederick County Board of Education. She has a 6-year-old with special needs enrolled in kindergarten, and she felt she needed to pick candidates who would represent the values she wants in her child’s education, she said. She couldn’t recall the names of the candidates she picked but noted she chose “Republican-affiliated” candidates.

“Something needs to be done with the way schools are,” Oster, 36, said. “Right now, you don’t have much of a say in the curriculum that’s being taught.”

Gaya Gupta contributed to this report.

