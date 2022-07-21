D.C.-area campuses team up to combat gun violence

Leaders at Washington-area colleges and universities say they will spend the next several months researching solutions to reduce gun violence — an effort that comes as gun-related crimes rise throughout the region, mass shooters claim lives across the country and campus leaders contend with a mental health crisis.
“We have people who think all day and generate new knowledge, new ways of doing things. And, we graduate students,” said Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University, a consortium member. “We feel that it’s our responsibility to do whatever we can.”
Washington said the idea for the initiative started to take shape this spring, after three students on his campus in Fairfax died by suicide with firearms. He contacted Darryll Pines, who leads the University of Maryland in College Park, to discuss what could be done to prevent gun-related deaths.
“We’re both engineers,” Pines said, “and the background of engineers is that we’re interested in solutions to problems, however complex they are.”
The men decided to include other campuses in the region, which lead to the creation of The 120 Initiative. The name is a somber nod to the more than 120 people who die on average daily from gun violence, leaders said.
Pines said he wants to “take the politics out” of the gun debate and get to solutions — quickly. Over the next six to 12 months, he said officials will start having actionable items to present to the public.
He compared the potential outcomes of the partnership with popular Smokey Bear and crash dummies public health campaigns that encouraged people to prevent wildfires and to wear seat belts. “Now, we can do something similar to change human behavior” around guns, Pines said.
Among the experts who will join the initiative is Adnan Hyder, a George Washington University professor and director of the school’s Center on Commercial Determinants of Health. Hyder said anything that can be done to limit people’s access to weapons will be important.
“The issue of gun violence has been extremely complicated,” Hyder said in a statement, “because, unlike other diseases, it has become integrally linked to an issue of constitutional rights granted by the Second Amendment. I think that the conversation has to be shifted to the domain of public health.”
Gun violence is a constant threat for large, crowded places like universities. Washington referred to the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, where a gunman killed 32 students and faculty members on the Blacksburg, Va., campus in 2007. The university is an affiliate member of the new gun initiative.
And following a recent string of mass shootings — at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y, an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., a concrete molding company in Smithsburg, Md., and, most recently, a shopping mall in Greenwood, Ind. — “the reality of the situation is that it’s highly likely that a campus somewhere is going to experience some type of mass shooting event in the near future,” Washington said.
“You don’t want to wait for that kind of attack before we begin to act as institutions,” Washington continued.
The other partners in The 120 Initiative include: American, Catholic, Gallaudet, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, Marymount and Trinity Washington universities; as well as Montgomery College, Northern Virginia Community College, Prince George’s Community College, University of the District of Columbia and University of Maryland Global Campus.
Johns Hopkins University also is an affiliate member.
Guns in America
Mass shootings: There have already been more than 300 mass shootings across the nation in 2022. Such events have been on the rise in recent years, and a disproportionate number of shooters in the U.S. are young men.
Visualizing gun violence: These charts help show the the extent to which gun violence impacts people across the country.
Shootings in schools: Since the Columbine shooting in 1999, more than 311,000 children have experienced gun violence at school. Students (and teachers) that survive shootings face a slew of trauma and other challenges.
Regulation and law: Until the bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June, congressional efforts to significantly change gun policies had largely failed for at least a decade. The effectiveness of gun control laws is often debated politically — here’s what research shows.