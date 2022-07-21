D.C.-area campuses team up to combat gun violence

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Leaders at Washington-area colleges and universities say they will spend the next several months researching solutions to reduce gun violence — an effort that comes as gun-related crimes rise throughout the region, mass shooters claim lives across the country and campus leaders contend with a mental health crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fifteen members of a consortium of local schools will pool their resources, researchers and faculty experts in areas including maternal and child health, public policy, mental health, criminology and technology, officials said. The goal is to provide lawmakers and the public with steps they can take to drive down gun violence.

“We have people who think all day and generate new knowledge, new ways of doing things. And, we graduate students,” said Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University, a consortium member. “We feel that it’s our responsibility to do whatever we can.”

Washington said the idea for the initiative started to take shape this spring, after three students on his campus in Fairfax died by suicide with firearms. He contacted Darryll Pines, who leads the University of Maryland in College Park, to discuss what could be done to prevent gun-related deaths.

“We’re both engineers,” Pines said, “and the background of engineers is that we’re interested in solutions to problems, however complex they are.”

The men decided to include other campuses in the region, which lead to the creation of The 120 Initiative. The name is a somber nod to the more than 120 people who die on average daily from gun violence, leaders said.

Pines said he wants to “take the politics out” of the gun debate and get to solutions — quickly. Over the next six to 12 months, he said officials will start having actionable items to present to the public.

He compared the potential outcomes of the partnership with popular Smokey Bear and crash dummies public health campaigns that encouraged people to prevent wildfires and to wear seat belts. “Now, we can do something similar to change human behavior” around guns, Pines said.

Among the experts who will join the initiative is Adnan Hyder, a George Washington University professor and director of the school’s Center on Commercial Determinants of Health. Hyder said anything that can be done to limit people’s access to weapons will be important.

“The issue of gun violence has been extremely complicated,” Hyder said in a statement, “because, unlike other diseases, it has become integrally linked to an issue of constitutional rights granted by the Second Amendment. I think that the conversation has to be shifted to the domain of public health.”

Gun violence is a constant threat for large, crowded places like universities. Washington referred to the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, where a gunman killed 32 students and faculty members on the Blacksburg, Va., campus in 2007. The university is an affiliate member of the new gun initiative.

And following a recent string of mass shootings — at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y, an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., a concrete molding company in Smithsburg, Md., and, most recently, a shopping mall in Greenwood, Ind. — “the reality of the situation is that it’s highly likely that a campus somewhere is going to experience some type of mass shooting event in the near future,” Washington said.

“You don’t want to wait for that kind of attack before we begin to act as institutions,” Washington continued.

The other partners in The 120 Initiative include: American, Catholic, Gallaudet, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, Marymount and Trinity Washington universities; as well as Montgomery College, Northern Virginia Community College, Prince George’s Community College, University of the District of Columbia and University of Maryland Global Campus.

Johns Hopkins University also is an affiliate member.

