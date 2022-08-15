The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Higher Education

College students: How do you feel about returning to school post-Roe?

By
August 15, 2022 at 9:43 a.m. EDT
lllustration to accompany a callout subform that focuses on gathering the thoughts and feelings on abortion of college-aged students as they return to school. This will be a first-person-based presentation. Partner with college newspapers to get student opinions. (The Washington Post)
It’s almost time to go back to school. And while navigating college is difficult enough, there is one additional element students are faced with this incoming semester: new restrictions on abortion.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June has limited access to abortion in roughly half the country. Now, a battle over abortion is playing out in legislation and lawsuits across the country. Historically Black colleges and universities are especially affected by Roe’s reversal due to their concentration in states that are restrict abortion. The decision has recalculated the some college-bound students to attend different schools.

As the fall semester begins, The Washington Post is looking to hear from college students directly on how this decision impacts your lives. Let us know in the submission form below.

Request for Reader Submission
College students: How do you feel about returning to school post-Roe?
