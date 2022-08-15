College students: How do you feel about returning to school post-Roe?

It’s almost time to go back to school. And while navigating college is difficult enough, there is one additional element students are faced with this incoming semester: new restrictions on abortion.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June has limited access to abortion in roughly half the country. Now, a battle over abortion is playing out in legislation and lawsuits across the country. Historically Black colleges and universities are especially affected by Roe’s reversal due to their concentration in states that are restrict abortion. The decision has recalculated the some college-bound students to attend different schools.