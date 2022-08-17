American University staff preparing to strike over wages

Placeholder while article actions load

Hundreds of staffers at American University plan to go on strike next week if negotiations over wages and health-care benefits with the school in D.C. do not produce a contract. American and a union representing about 550 clerical, technical and academic staff members have been hammering out a labor agreement for more than a year. While they have made progress on issues such as job security, they remain at odds over salary increases, said Sam Sadow, an organizer with Service Employees International Union Local 500, the union representing the staff members.

“We want AU to live up to its values and invest in its workforce,” said Sadow, who works as a visual resources curator at American. “We’re hopeful the university will come around, but we’re prepared to take action.”

The pandemic ushered in greater demands from the higher-education workforce for pay equity and job security. The staff union at American formed in November 2020, riding that wave of labor activism and organizing on campuses across the country. Now, the group is willing to walk off the job for the university to take its demands seriously.

Advertisement

Union leaders have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing American of violating labor laws by excluding its members from annual merit-based raises. University officials contend that salary increases are a part of ongoing negotiations and cannot be unilaterally made until a contract agreement is reached.

In the wake of the dispute, the staff union voted last week to authorize a strike of up to five days if a contract agreement is not secured by Aug. 22, when students will be moving onto campus.

Talks between the university and the union are scheduled to resume Thursday.

University spokesman Matthew Bennett said American continues to negotiate in good faith with the staff union and is optimistic that a resolution can be reached.

“We have resolved numerous issues for this first contract and continue to offer proposals on the outstanding items,” Bennett said in a statement. “A strike is not an inevitable outcome, and American University is committed to reaching a final agreement.”

Advertisement

All the same, Bennet said, the university is prepared to fully support students as they return to campus and continue operations and activities with minimal interruption.

The staff union is raising money for a strike hardship fund to lessen the economic impact on members. The effort has yielded more than $13,000 to date, according to the GoFundMe page.

A primary point of contention between the union and the university is pay equity. Staffers want a 5 percent raise in the first year of the contract and a 4 percent increase in the second. They want the university to extend annual raises to part-time staff members and ensure no full-time member earns less than $40,000 a year.

“In order to retain staff and provide top-notch services for students and faculty, we have to lift everybody up,” said Amanda Kleinman, a member of the union and academic coach at American.

Advertisement

Kleinman, who has worked at the university since 2018, said she has witnessed a lot of staff turnover and has colleagues that commute more than 90 minutes to work because they can’t afford to live anywhere nearby. To avoid a lengthy commute, Kleinman said she lives in a group house in D.C., the most affordable option on her salary.

“I love AU. Students and faculty are politically minded and engaged in their community,” she said. “The staff members I’ve come to know and love — I don’t want to go to anymore goodbye happy hours.”

GiftOutline Gift Article