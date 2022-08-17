Man arrested after vandalism, burglary at D.C. Catholic school

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with recent burglary and property destruction at a Northeast Washington Catholic school, authorities said Wednesday. Demitrius Hansford, also of Northeast Washington, was arrested and charged Tuesday, police said. The incidents, which took place on two separate occasions at St. Anthony Catholic School, are being investigated as “potentially being motivated” by bias or hate, according to authorities.

In one incident, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 10, police said two benches, a window sill and a 5-foot-6-inch statue of the school’s namesake, St. Anthony, were destroyed. The statue’s head is still missing, said Michael Thomasian, principal of the 100-year-old school. Outdoor flower pots, maintained by first-graders at the school, “were relocated in random spots,” Thomasian added.

“This handsome statue, which quickly became a hallmark of our school, this statue where students posed with their awards and diplomas, was now laying on the ground broken,” Thomasian said. “Vandalism is always a violation, but the devastation is elevated when children’s play space is damaged and sacred statues, symbols of our faith and Christian identity, are desecrated. It hurt.”

Police also said Hansford entered the building Monday around 7:50 a.m. In a police report, officers said $1,400 in cash had been stolen. Two more statues and four candles — which Thomasian said were Advent candles — were also damaged, according to a police report. Officials said several items of clothing have also been recovered from the scene.

In the days since, the neighborhood has rallied around St. Anthony, Thomasian said. “One little girl who’s never even seen our school learned of the incident and immediately said, ‘Oh, I want to help,’” and her sister donated $50 she recently received for her birthday, he said. The neighborhood launched a GoFundMe campaign that has generated more than $30,000 in four days.

Thomasian aid the money will be used to replace the St. Anthony statue and broken benches and repair the building. The school will use any leftover money to improve safety and security, he added.

