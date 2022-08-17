Prince George’s teachers union reaches tentative deal with schools

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s second-largest school system reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union this week, after a roughly two-month impasse. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association — which represents about 10,000 educators — announced the agreement in a statement Wednesday. The union characterized the deal as making “strides on empowering educators to lead the district,” but there was little information shared about the agreement’s details. A spokeswoman for the union said further details will be released in September, when the contract is ratified.

“This agreement is an important step toward building our vision for our students and reaching this point was made possible by the creative thinking and perseverance of our bargaining team members, who bring that same energy and inspiration to their schools every day,” Donna Christy, president of the union, said in a statement.

A school system spokeswoman confirmed that an agreement had been reached but did not provide additional information Wednesday.

Advertisement

The union’s most recent contract ended June 30. The tentative agreement reached this week would extend over the next three years, ending in 2025.

In June, the union announced it was at an impasse with the school system, after it issued more than 100 proposals that included reduced class sizes, increased teacher pay and trauma-informed instruction. The union ran an advertisement campaign this year to bolster its calls for the school system to provide additional mental health supports for educators and improve teacher-retention initiatives.

“Securing the tools and resources we need to bolster our students’ success has been the primary focus for Prince George’s County educators,” Christy said of this week’s deal, “and this agreement lays the foundation to help us move our school communities from pandemic to promise and deliver a world-class education to all PGCPS students.”

Maryland teachers have been advocating for more support from school systems’ administrators, following two years of virtual learning and a return to in-person instruction last fall. Many have said they’re experiencing burnout, while attempting to catch students up academically, socially and emotionally.

Advertisement

In Montgomery County — Maryland’s largest school district with about 160,000 students — teachers union president Jennifer Martin has shared at multiple school board meetings that an increased number of teachers are leaving the profession due to the amount of accrued stress and low pay. Montgomery County Public Schools is setting out to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies before the school year begins Aug. 29. And in the District, the Washington Teachers’ Union and the public school system failed to reach an agreement in July on a labor contract that is already three years expired.

This story is developing and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article