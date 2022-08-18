Virginia officials blame lagging test scores on pandemic school closures

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia Education Department said students are still bearing the scars of prolonged pandemic-related school closures, releasing test scores from last school year that showed them performing behind pre-pandemic levels. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While students saw across-the-board gains in the 2021-2022 school year compared to the previous academic year, state education officials said the progress was not enough, and pinned some of the good news on lowered standards — not on better student performance.

“Despite the scores being up from last year, they are down from pre-pandemic levels,” said Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public education, in a news conference Thursday.

The standards of learning data also showed that schools that returned to in-person instruction sooner fared considerably better than schools that remained virtual or hybrid longer.

“Students whose schools were closed suffered the most,” Balow said.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin tied the results to school closures, and pledged to address disparities.

“The SOL results released today demonstrate that prolonged school shutdowns undeniably exacerbated the learning loss experienced by Virginia’s students, and the very best [antidote] is in-person education,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin, who campaigned on reforming the state’s schools, has argued that liberal policies — like equity initiatives — have made Virginia schools a failure, a narrative that has been condemned and challenged by teacher unions and superintendents. In the spring, his administration put out a report that was criticized for cherry-picking data to make the state’s schools seem worse than they really are.

Northern Virginia school officials painted a different picture of the numbers, lauding their students for making progress during a challenging and tumultuous time. Officials in Loudoun and Fairfax counties highlighted the gains their students made between the 2020-2021 school year and last school year.

“In spite of having to be virtual for so many years and dealing with contact tracing and quarantining and just the stress of having to worry about catching COVID or losing loved ones ... students are still making progress,” said Alexandria City Schools Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr., who is stepping down at the end of the month. “That’s a celebration in my book.”

Hutchings shuttered schools for most of the 2020-2021 school year and said he does not regret it.

“We were trying to save lives. How much does a life cost?” Hutchings said in an interview Thursday. “It’s very unfortunate that the state would use this information to begin to talk about whether schools should have been opened or closed two years ago.”

Not long after schools closed in March 2020, the state canceled standardized exams. But the exams were reinstated the following year, when many schools remained virtual for all or part of the school year. Students, as expected, fared poorly in 2021, and did considerably better in 2022.

“The prolonged closure of schools exacerbated downward trends in achievement that began several years before COVID-19 and our efforts to address learning loss must go beyond making up for lost seat time,” Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said in a news release.

State education officials compared passing rates for the 2018-2019 school year with the most recent school year and found that students have yet to catch up to their pre-pandemic performance.

The differences were particularly stark in mathematics. Two-thirds of students passed math exams last school year, compared to 82 percent before the pandemic. Racial and economic disparities also widened, with White and Asian students making more progress toward their pre-pandemic levels than Black and Hispanic students.

Passage rates remained more than 20 points behind pre-pandemic levels in math for Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students, and among students learning English.

All groups fared better in reading than they did in math, but state officials said that was due to the fact that standards were lowered in 2021, and cautioned against optimism.

