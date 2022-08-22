American University staff go on strike after contract talks stall

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid stalled contract negotiations, hundreds of staffers at American University went on strike Monday as students moved onto the campus in the District. Workers gathered at the Washington College of Law on campus to protest what they say are inequitable health care and wage systems that place too many employees at a disadvantage.

Service Employees International Union Local 500, which represents about 550 clerical, technical and academic staff members at American, has been negotiating the workers’ first contract since last May. Through more than 30 bargaining sessions, they have made gains on issues of job security and disciplinary procedures but remain at odds over compensation, according to the university.

“I’m disappointed,” said Kelly Jo Bahry, assistant director of AU Abroad and a member of the staff union. “I love my job so much and have spent the majority of my career at AU. For the AU administration to take it this far is really astonishing.”

In a letter sent Sunday to the school community, American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell said the staff plays a vital role and the university’s “fair and equitable” compensation proposal is based on its commitment to the workers. She said the administration has bargained in good faith and has to consider the health of the institution.

“With our deep dependence on tuition, we must be thoughtful stewards of our resources,” Burwell said. “If we want to continue our focus on affordability, further our commitment to research and learning, and invest in our people, we must carefully balance the best use of our available resources in each area. But it also means we can’t do everything in every area.”

Staffers want a 5 percent raise in the first year of the contract and a 4 percent increase in the second. They want the university to extend annual raises to part-time staff members and ensure no full-time member earns less than $40,000 a year.

American is offering a 2.5 percent increase across the board and a 1.5 percent performance pay bump this year, which the university says is in line with what it has provided to other staff and faculty this year. The university said it also offered additional pay increases to reduce salary disparities among long-serving employees. Administrators proposed eliminating the lowest rungs of the staff’s tiered pay system to create more pay equity.

“Across-the-board increases are unprecedented in the university’s history,” American Provost and Chief Academic Officer Peter Starr said in a letter to the university community Friday. “These proposed increases are consistent with the significant compensation framework investment in the most recent two-year budget, which is the largest increase in compensation in almost a decade.”

The union argues that the payment system is convoluted and arbitrary. While workers could not get the university to do away with it altogether, they are asking American to either reform the system to be more equitable or increase wages enough to get to the same end goal.

But the last bargaining session on Thursday ended at an impasse. Union leaders said they made more concessions but the university did not match the effort.

Starr said the union rejected the school’s “best and final offer” and “dismissed the sizable gains we have made together.” He said the administration hopes the union will reconsider and agree to the terms.

“We value the work of the staff in the unit, which is reflected in the university’s good faith commitment to bargaining and comprehensive and generous proposals,” Starr said.

The staff union voted earlier this month to authorize a strike of up to five days if a contract agreement was not secured by Monday. The decision came after union leaders filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the university of violating labor laws by excluding members from annual merit-based raises. American said it could not make changes to wages until a contract agreement is reached.

