Metro area back to school begins with Fairfax, Alexandria City opening

“Hello, my name is Jazeer,” Jazeer Molina said, as he pivoted to face the third-grader sitting next to him. “Good morning!” His classmate, Hassam Chugtai, stared at Jazeer for a minute as he tried to remember the directions their new third-grade teacher Erin Criss, gave to them. The class of about two dozen third-graders were all learning each other’s names on their first day of class at Forestdale Elementary School in Springfield, VA

Criss leaned over and explained to Hassam, “You’re going to say, ‘Good morning, Jazeer!’” The 8-year-old repeated Criss’ greeting to Jazeer, and lifted his hand to wave.

Hassam then turned to face the classmate sitting on his left, just as Criss instructed, and said, “Hello, my name is Hassam.”

Last school year, Criss’ class of third-graders stood apart in the room as they greeted each other for the first time. Last school year, Criss’ class of third-graders stood apart in the classroom as they greeted each other for the first time. Criss recalled the nervousness and uncertainty she witnessed among the students, then. But on Monday, they sat crisscross together on a carpet in front of the room as they introduced themselves. The students seemed to have more smiles and less nerves, she said.

“I’m not going to say we’re back to normal, but we’re back to making things better,” Criss said.

Fairfax County Public Schools, where Forestdale is based, began its new school year Monday, making it one of the first districts to start in the Washington region. Other Virginia school systems — including City of Fairfax, Alexandria City, Prince William County and Manassas Park — also began Monday.

Today's the day! 🍎✏️🚌



Have a fun and successful first day of school! Be sure to tag all your photos with #FirstDayFairfax 📸 pic.twitter.com/QkU9qTJsBf — Fairfax Schools 🌟 (@fcpsnews) August 22, 2022

Schools around the Washington region are starting with a number of staff vacancies, after a rise in employee resignations last year. Many districts are relying on short- and long-term substitute teachers to fill gaps in classrooms — including Fairfax, which is 99 percent staffed. Superintendent Michelle Reid said Monday that educators are being recruited daily, and efforts are being made to retain staff members.

This is Reid’s first year leading Fairfax schools. She was selected for the position by the Fairfax school board in April to succeed Scott Brabrand whose contract ended June 30. Reid’s selection was opposed by some students, parents, the county’s NAACP and the Fairfax Alliance of Black Schools Educators who argued that Reid lacked experience to lead the Fairfax system because the Washington state district she previously led is smaller, with about 22,000 students, and much less diverse. Fairfax enrolls about 179,000 students.

During a visit to Forestdale Monday, Reid said some families were also concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to do everything we can to mitigate the risk, but there’s still a risk,” Reid said.

Masking is optional in all Virginia schools according to state law. At Forestdale on Monday, some students still wore masks on the first day. Coronavirus mitigation protocols have been loosened in most school districts, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coronavirus vaccines are not required for students, but are required for staff in Alexandria City.

That school system is also adding safety measures this year, after several safety incidents involving students in the 2021-22 school year, including the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old near Alexandria City High School in May. Alexandria City will continue having police, known as School Resource Officers, on middle and high school campuses this school year, while an advisory group reviews and proposes changes to the district’s partnership with police.

The district is instituting a policy requiring students to have their school identification cards with them each day. Secondary schools also will receive additional “school security officers … to support school administrators,” the district has said.

This story will be updated.

