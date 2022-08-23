Police: Emails to Fairfax about convicted counselor didn’t go through

Chesterfield County police said emails notifying Fairfax County Public Schools that an employee was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor were not delivered to the school system.
Darren Thornton, a counselor at Glasgow Middle School in the Fairfax County system, was arrested in November 2020 in an online chat operation conducted by the Chesterfield police department.
Thornton was charged with felony solicitation of a minor 16 years of age or older.
He was later convicted in Chesterfield County courts and was required to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police. Katz said Thornton lied on his sex offender registration and claimed he was “self-employed.”
Chesterfield County police learned after the arrest that Thornton was a school counselor at Glasgow, Katz said. They called the school system to “find out the best way” to notify then-superintendent Scott S. Brabrand within 24 hours of the arrest and were provided two email addresses by the school system, he said.
Police conducted another online operation in June 2022, with a focus “on general prostitution/human trafficking,” Katz said. Police arrested Thornton again and were surprised he was still employed by Fairfax County Public Schools. A supervisor from the department’s special victims unit notified the school system a second time.
Thornton was fired by the school system in August. Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a statement that the school system is also trying to get Thorton’s license revoked. Reid previously said in a statement an investigation was being conducted, and that “this entire situation is unacceptable from any perspective.”
“This is all part of the ongoing third-party independent review that examines both internal and external processes,” a Fairfax schools spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The police department learned the notifications about Thornton’s charges were not delivered to Fairfax on Monday. It confirmed the email addresses it had on file were provided by the school system and found two additional email addresses listed for Brabrand.
“Given the reality the former superintendent had multiple email addresses during his tenure, it is possible we were provided invalid or out-of-date addresses when we asked how to make this notification,” Katz said.
Chesterfield County police and Fairfax County Public Schools are working together to identify the issue and “determine how we can avoid a lapse in the future,” Katz said.
“We tend to think one local government sending an email to another local government … is an effective and efficient way of communicating, but this situation demonstrates that even reliable forms of communication can fall short of reasonable expectation,” Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said in an email Tuesday.
Moving forward, the department intends to continue to send email notifications but will follow up with documented phone calls and conversations to ensure notifications are made.
More on local education
Abortion/sex education: College students: How do you feel about returning to school post-Roe? | College-shopping students have a new query: Is abortion legal there? | These teens always had abortion rights. Now they face a ‘post-Roe’ world
Coronavirus: D.C. schools to relax some covid protocols ahead of first day | Virginia officials blame lagging test scores on pandemic school closures | D.C.-area schools reviewing covid policies after CDC eases guidelines
Higher ed: American University staff preparing to strike over wages | Colleges warn students about monkeypox risk as fall term approaches |Johns Hopkins wants to change policing. Many fear it won’t work.
Other area news: Parents and teachers cautiously optimistic for new school year | Virginia Board of Education delays review of history standards | Prince George’s teachers union reaches tentative deal with schools | Montgomery County Schools working to fill hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies