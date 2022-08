White House officials are considering canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for recipients of Pell Grants as part of their broader announcement on Wednesday of student debt forgiveness, four people familiar with the matter said.

The extra debt forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients would be in addition to the possible cancellation of up to $10,000 in student debt for other borrowers. The White House’s plan is expected to only apply to Americans earning under $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per year for married couples who file taxes jointly, the people familiar said.