Fairfax school board hopefuls apologize after laughing at student

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two community members who have said they intend to run for seats on the Fairfax County School Board have apologized after laughing at footage of a student singing and playing the national anthem at a school board meeting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson were captured laughing at the student in an episode of “Shadow Board,” a live-streamed YouTube show of four community members reacting to the Fairfax school board’s live meetings. Lundquist-Arora and Jackson are two members of the panel featured on “Shadow Board.”

During a “Shadow Board” segment of the panel critiquing a June 2022 board meeting, a student is shown singing after the board meeting has concluded. In the video, which was viewed online by a Washington Post reporter, as the student begins singing, Jackson is seen laughing. Near the end of the anthem, Lundquist-Arora, Jackson and another member of the show break out into laughter.

Advertisement

“Did that just happen?” Jackson asks. The show participants discuss changing the topic, during which Jackson adds: “I was still processing what we just experienced.”

The segment was taken down Wednesday evening. Clips of it have been reposted by other Fairfax parents.

The student is a singer-songwriter based in the D.C. area who has autism. He has performed at events around the D.C. region, including at DC Walk Now for Autism on the National Mall.

Fairfax parents denounced Lundquist-Arora and Jackson’s actions online. At a Fairfax Republicans meeting recently, a parent spoke out against the two. Teresa Champion, a board member of the Virginia Autism Project and county resident, said the two should no longer seek public office.

Lundquist-Arora and Jackson both apologized to the student and his family in statements provided to The Post on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The footage was from an August 2021 meeting that looks to start automatically playing after the June 2022 meeting concluded.

“Unaware of this, I was confused as to why the school board was staging a national anthem performance at the end of their meeting just before the 4th of July instead of the beginning,” Lundquist-Arora said in an email. “I was mistaken and my laughter was inappropriate.”

Lundquist-Arora said she emailed the singer’s mother to apologize.

Jackson added that he was committed to supporting students with special needs, who are some of the most vulnerable youths in Fairfax County, pointing to previous seclusion and restraint practices, accused theft of prescription medicine and “a lack of sufficient resources.”

“I am sorry to the singer and his family for my response,” Jackson said.

Fairfax Republicans Chair Steve Knotts said in a statement that the party does not condone the laughter in the video. “It was offensive, as those involved have acknowledged,” Knotts said.

Advertisement

Jennifer Litton Tidd, a mother of two autistic children, has previously sued the Fairfax school system for its seclusion and restraint practices.

“When you have a child like ours — especially our younger one who is very high support needs — you have to wrap a cocoon of safety and love around them to protect them,” Tidd said. “And when you see something like this happen, you realize there’s no way that you can keep them safe.”

GiftOutline Gift Article