Pr. George’s schools may combine classes amid 900 teacher vacancies

Maryland’s second-largest school district is facing roughly 900 vacancies among its 10,000 employees, which may force it to combine classes in the upcoming school year. Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson wrote to the school system community in a back-to-school letter this week, detailing ongoing challenges in the school system, specifically staffing vacancies.

Classes begin Aug. 29.

The district — which educates roughly 130,000 students — is one of many school systems scrambling to fill teacher positions, along with staff posts, including bus drivers. Across the state, the most critical shortages are in specific subjects, like math and English, at middle and high schools, and in special education, according to data presented at a recent Maryland State Board of Education meeting.

The vacancies follow high turnover during the past school year that saw resignations and retirements as educators across the country left the profession, citing exhaustion from the pandemic, a lack of respect in the classroom and consistently low pay. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association teacher union was at an impasse with the district for months over such issues before reaching a tentative agreement last week.

Just over half of the school system’s anticipated teacher vacancies have been filled, Goldson said, with an average of about 4.5 openings at each of its 200 schools. A spokeswoman for the school system added that its top areas to fill are in special education, mathematics, science, elementary education and early-childhood programs. Overall, the school system is roughly 91 percent staffed.

“As a result, we are reviewing class size at all levels and combining classes where practical, particularly in under-enrolled classes,” Goldson said.

The school system plans to deploy substitute teachers to fill the gaps. Goldson said substitute-teacher pay was increased, in some cases up to $100 more per day than last year. The system has campaigns targeted at retired teachers and new substitutes, and plans extra compensation for teachers who cover additional classes.

Danielle LeClair, a mom of a rising eighth-grader in University Park, said when she saw the letter from Goldson, she wondered: “What is this going to mean for kids in special education or have disabilities, as well as mental health challenges?” LeClair said she was concerned that her daughter, who has an Individualized Education Program that lays out the special-education services a student is required to receive, won’t get the education she’s legally entitled too.

Goldson also warned families who use the bus system to expect delays during the first few weeks of school, as new bus drivers get acclimated to routes. The school system is also seeking roughly 165 bus drivers, as of Thursday, according to a district spokeswoman. Bell times have been adjusted at some schools to account for possible late bus arrival times.

Earlier this month, Prince George’s schools reinstated a mask requirement, as the county has a high covid transmission rate according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. But positivity rates are declining, Goldson said, and she anticipates easing the mandate “in the coming weeks.”

