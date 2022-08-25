Ten other ways to get your student loans forgiven

6 Income-Driven Repayment Plans

There are four plans that tie your monthly federal loan payments to how much you earn, and those in the plans can have their balance canceled after 20 or 25 years. About half of the more than $1.6 trillion in outstanding federal student loans made directly by the government is being repaid through these plans.

Income-driven repayment plans vary in eligibility requirements, payment calculation and the required number of qualifying payments borrowers must make before any remaining loan balances can be wiped away.

It may take longer to hit the forgiveness threshold if a borrower spends any months in delinquency, default, forbearance or certain types of deferment of their loan payments.

