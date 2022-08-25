Students on school boards can vote, Maryland high court rules

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Howard County, the student member of the board of education plays more than just a symbolic role. The young person, who is elected by the county’s middle and high school students after a convention, decides on many of the matters before the board — including grading and attendance policies — just like their adult colleagues.

It was a position that did not necessarily draw that much attention until late 2020, when the student board member voted against reopening schools, leaving the board deadlocked at 4-4 and unable to move forward. Two parents, frustrated by the lack of action, sued the board, arguing that it was against the state’s constitution to allow a minor — selected by other minors — to serve on a school board.

This week, Maryland’s highest court ruled in favor of student school board members, saying the position did not violate the state’s constitution, which bars minors from voting or from serving in public office. The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled that those provisions applied only to elected positions created by the state constitution — which does not include school boards. And it also pointed to the fact that state lawmakers had passed provisions in the 1970s and 1980s creating and defining the student school board positions, affirming their constitutionality.

The law creating the Howard County school board member position passed the General Assembly in 2007. The student must be a Howard County resident and either a junior or senior in one of its public schools.

Traci Spiegel and Kimberly Ford, the two mothers who brought the lawsuit, were frustrated by the court’s decision, and said Marylanders would be stunned to learn that student school board members, elected by children as young as 11 years old, have some of the same voting powers that adult members have.

“We are extremely disappointed with today’s ruling permitting a 16-17 year old minor — elected by 11-17 year old minors — to cast binding votes on the Howard County BOE,” they wrote in a statement. “Our disappointment should be nothing, however, compared to Marylanders’ shock when they learn that the State Constitution does not apply whatsoever when it comes who serves on and who selects Members of local BOEs. And by whatsoever we literally mean anyone and anything including 5-year-olds, non-Marylanders, anyone. We ask community members that are paying taxes — where does this end?”

In an interview, Spiegel said she did not believe a teenager has the “life experience” to make decisions for the county’s 58,000 students, and worried that adult board members were using the youths as pawns to advance their own agendas. She was frustrated, she said, to see a student board member lead the effort to get police out of Howard County schools.

“It was mind-numbing that a 17-year-old could help decide that 58,000 children could not go to school,” said Spiegel, who works in marketing and had two children at Glenelg High School when the lawsuit started. One has since graduated.

“We just don’t think that a student who is 16 and 17 years old has the life experience to decide what happens to 58,000 students.”

Abisola Ayoola, 16, a rising junior at Wilde Lake High who was just elected and sworn in to serve on Howard County’s board of education, said no one is better positioned to decide what students need than students themselves. Ayoola has been involved with the student board member elections since she was in sixth grade, when she first attended the convention to select the candidates.

“We are showing students that their voices are valuable and that we actually believe in what they have to say and what they want in their education,” Ayoola said. If students could not weigh in with a vote, “there’s no accountability.”

Maryland has been a vanguard on youth civic engagement in part because its constitution has made it easy for communities to pass measures to lower the voting age. Five communities — Takoma Park, Hyattsville, Greenbelt, Riverdale Park and Mount Rainer — permit 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. They are the only communities in the nation where the voting age has been lowered to 16.

Berkeley and Oakland, Calif., both passed measures lowering the voting age for school board races, but the laws have yet to be implemented.

Student members of eight school boards across Maryland have voting rights, as does the student member of the state board of education.

