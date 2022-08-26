American University students walk out of convocation as staff strike continues

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A large group of first-year American University students walked out of a convocation ceremony on campus Friday as a days-long strike by a staff union intensified. The students joined protesting staff members outside Bender Arena on the campus in Northwest Washington, and then the group marched to the office of AU President Sylvia Mathews Burwell. Many in the crowd wore purple T-shirts in support of the union.

A union representing AU clerical, technical and academic staff members went on strike Monday after negotiations to reach a labor agreement with the university failed. Staff members are asking for increased wages and better benefits.

The union and university resumed labor contract negotiations Friday.

“We respect the rights of our community members to strike and to voice their opinions,” a university spokesman said in a statement. “As President Burwell said in her Convocation remarks, these situations are examples of how important it is to not only have passion, but also to listen to all sides, consider the facts, and think through impacts.”

The spokesman added that the university is eager to reach a fair resolution on an agreement with the staff union, as well as adjunct faculty.

This week’s strike occurred as students were moving onto campus for the fall semester. Some people reported lines of traffic Wednesday, but others said the move-in went smoothly despite the strike.

While parents and new students unloaded dorm supplies from cars on Friday at the campus, protesters pumped signs and shouted slogans such as, “We love our students! We need fair pay!”

Bennett Lane, an 18-year-old from Denver, said he and other students walked out of the convocation — a welcoming ceremony — just as Burwell was about to speak. “I support faculty, and I support unions,” Lane said.

