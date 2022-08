President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to help up to 43 million borrowers, with recipients of federal Pell Grants set to get the biggest relief.

The plan will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers who had received a Pell, a grant program that has helped millions of low-to-moderate income students attend college. Non-Pell recipients can receive up to $10,000 in forgiveness if they made less than $125,000, or under $250,000 for married couples and households.