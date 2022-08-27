This year’s back-to-school checklist: pencils, notebooks, vaccines

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yessenia held onto her mother’s waist as the needle plunged into her left arm. After much pleading and coaxing from D.C. Health staff, the 12-year-old finally got her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I was crying for all that?” she asked. The middle-schooler got a back-to-school shot on Saturday during a school supplies giveaway. The event, hosted by Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid, provided hundreds of families with backpacks and Chromebook laptops ahead of the school year. The first day of class for D.C. public schools is Monday.

This summer, the District has urged families to meet its coronavirus vaccine requirement for children over 12, one of a few such mandates in the country. The rule, the result of legislation passed by the D.C. Council last year, has been criticized for its potential to keep students out of school. Children who do not comply with the mandate — or with a long-standing, but historically under-enforced requirement for routine immunizations against illnesses such as polio and measles — will not be allowed to attend school, officials said.

City education leaders recently moved to give families more time to get caught up. Prekindergarten through fifth-grade students who do not have their routine pediatric immunizations by Sept. 7 will be notified and told to comply by Oct. 11. Sixth- through 12th-graders will be notified about noncompliance on Oct. 3 and will need to be vaccinated by Nov. 4.

Students over 12 who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be alerted Nov. 21 and will need their shots by Jan. 3 to stay in school.

Some families are grateful for the extra time. But Yessenia’s mother, Anasa Wilson, has long planned to get her family vaccinated. She scheduled an appointment for her daughters earlier this year but missed it. Then, she had trouble rescheduling.

“School had to be closed so many times for outbreaks,” said Wilson, 45, who works in construction and lives in Southeast Washington. Last year, her daughters attended D.C. public schools, but this fall will enroll at the Monroe School, a private school in Northeast. She said she supports the city’s mandate. “The kids are tired of being masked.”

Aaliyah and Aameria Phillips, who attend charter schools in the District, also got their shots Saturday afternoon. Aameria, 13, however, is not a fan of the citywide rule.

“It’s stupid,” she said, adding that kids who do not want to get vaccinated should have a virtual learning option. D.C. public and charter schools are not offering that choice for most students this school year.

Officials say enforcement of the vaccine mandates are necessary to prevent outbreaks. For example, just 72 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 15 have completed their primary series of the coronavirus vaccine, according to data published Wednesday by the city. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds have a 76 percent vaccination rate.

Those numbers, however, contain wide racial disparities. A little more than half of Black 12- to 15-year-olds are vaccinated against the coronavirus, compared to 87 percent of White students in that age group.

Paul Kihn, the deputy mayor for education, said he is waiting for enrollment to settle before saying how many children are behind on routine vaccinations, but earlier this summer about a quarter of the public and private school population were not up-to-date. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the pandemic caused kids to be separated from their doctors.

“So we have spent a lot of time, and we have worked with all of our providers to make access to the vaccine pretty seamless,” Bowser said during an interview this week. “And so we’re looking forward to families taking advantage of that.”

Outside the vaccination tent, volunteers passed out 1,200 Adidas backpacks that families were able to stuff with notebooks, pink erasers, highlighters, crayons, calculators and other school essentials. About 250 people who preregistered for the event at Audi Field got Chromebooks.

The supplies, laptops and some backpacks were funded by donations from individuals, local foundations and businesses, said Maurice Cook, executive director of Serve Your City and lead organizer with Ward 6 Mutual Aid. The D.C. United Foundation also provided backpacks.

Tiffany El, a direct support professional, was able to secure one of the coveted devices. They family had one last year, but it broke, she said.

“We already have to get uniforms, shoes, haircuts. It’s so much,” said El, who lives in Southeast Washington. She said she hopes the city’s vaccine mandate will mean her children will miss less school this year. The whole family is ready for normalcy. “It’ll make a lot of difference.”

