Md. watchdog: Reports from Pr. George’s school board ethics panel are unreliable

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An ethics report that targeted Prince George’s County school board members was unreliable, included “factually inaccurate” information and omitted key exonerating statements from witnesses, Maryland’s education watchdog said in a report released this week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The error-riddled ethics reports, completed last year by a county school board ethics advisory panel and leaked to some community members, accused seven school board members of a variety of offenses, including steering contracts, doing political favors and engaging in a quid pro quo with a labor union. The reports were tentative findings by the panel that would be sent to the Maryland State Board of Education for further action, if approved by the Prince George’s County school board.

But the ethics reports weren’t wholly accurate and cost over $100,000, according to Friday’s report by Maryland Inspector General for Education Richard P. Henry. The inspector general of education “did corroborate some statements found” in the ethics reports, but “many contradictory statements” were left out.

Advertisement

The IG’s investigation also found that Prince George’s school board chair, the ethics panel and the school system’s acting counsel violated several board polices including the duties of an ethics panel, the handling of complaints to the ethics panel, and business operations.

Board chairwoman Juanita Miller did not respond to requests for comment. Former ethics panel chairman Gregory T. Morton was unavailable for comment, but agreed to speak with a Washington Post reporter at a later date. A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s school board said in an email that the inspector general’s report was a fair characterization of the actions of the board’s general counsel.

“I am so pleased and relieved that the truth has finally come to the surface,” said Edward Burroughs, a target of the ethics panel reports and former school board member. Burroughs, who now represents District 8 on the county council, called Henry’s findings “a total vindication.”

Advertisement

Six of the seven members targeted in the ethics panel’s reports provided written responses that challenged its findings, but none of that information was used, according to Henry’s report. Those written responses were included in an ethics panel investigative file brought to the inspector general while an initial interview was being conducted with the former ethics panel chairman Morton.

The inspector general’s office requested to meet with Morton a second time and all of the ethics panelists after reviewing the investigative file.

All declined to be interviewed, according to Henry’s report. Then, the panelists resigned en masse.

Miller, the school board’s chairwoman, filed one of the complaints against the seven board members that spurred the ethics panel’s investigation. Miller also assisted a nonprofit agency and another individual in filing their respective complaints, according to Henry’s report.

The ethics panel’s findings caused a political firestorm in the D.C. suburb late last year, with County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) putting out a sharply-worded statement that pushed for state intervention. Prominent pastors and the county’s top business leaders demanded intervention from Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Advertisement

The inspector general’s investigation, which began in September 2021, was prompted in part by a group of parents and activists who filed a complaint accusing the ethics panel of using “taxpayer funds to conduct an apparently improper investigation.” The parent and activist group cited an article in The Washington Post about misleading information and errors contained in the ethics reports.

Three of the elected school board members targeted by the ethics reports have since left the school board, in part citing dysfunction fueled by the ethics panel’s findings.

The inspector general’s report noted that in each area of the ethics panel’s findings against the seven board members, some members had submitted statements that disputed the panel’s findings, and those statements were not included in its final report.

The inspector general noted that school board member Shayla Adams-Stafford (District 4) — one of the board members targeted by a complaint — filed a lawsuit against the ethics panel on July 26, 2021, that pointed to errors in the panel’s findings. The ethics panel did not reconsider its investigation, despite errors identified by Adams-Stafford’s lawsuit. Adams-Stafford did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The state watchdog report also found that the school board’s acting general counsel “failed to maintain oversight” on outside legal counsel the ethics panel requested. The acting general counsel also did not consult with the school system to set contract terms or an expiration date for the outside work. The contract as written would have allowed outside counsel to charge the school system more than $250,000.

When a permanent general counsel was hired by the school system, the initial contract was then thrown out. A new one was written that had appropriate oversight, according to Henry’s report.

The inspector general issued five recommendations focused on reviewing and clarifying language in the school board’s ethics policies, training and review of those policies, and other school system governance policies for current and future board members and the board’s general counsel.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Public Schools said Friday the district’s current general counsel will review the report and consult with administration.

Despite the public complaints of flawed information, at a recent school board meeting on June 9, the school board voted to concur with the ethics panel’s findings from last year.

Previous attempts to do so did not pass, but the board makeup has changed since some of the elected members have left.

The Post contacted seven board members who voted to support the panel’s findings to ask whether they would reconsider their vote now following the inspector general’s report. None of those members responded.

The inspector general also found that Miller, the board’s chair, acted in violation of the school board’s ethics policy by voting to accept the findings, since she wrote and assisted in some of the complaints.

Miller has also been issued a notice of charges by the state board of education that could lead to her removal. Though there have been calls for Miller to step down, including from Alsobrooks, Miller has declined to do so.

GiftOutline Gift Article