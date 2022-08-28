Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

America is having the usual flurry of school-opening speeches by district superintendents. One of the most thoughtful and moving was by Alberto M. Carvalho. He is the new leader of the Los Angeles public schools, the nation’s second-largest district. He won several awards in his last job, head of the Miami-Dade County public schools, the nation’s fourth-largest district.

Carvalho’s speech included good ideas for the years ahead. But he did not explain why Los Angeles schools did so well in the past two decades, and why it might be difficult for them to keep improving in the future.

I learned about Los Angeles’ surprising successes from 1999 to 2019 from one of the deepest investigations of a large school system I have ever read. It is “When Schools Work: Pluralist Politics and Institutional Reform in Los Angeles.” The authors are University of California at Berkeley education and public policy professor Bruce Fuller and five graduate students — Melissa Ancheta, Malena Arcidiacono, Joonho Lee, Caitlin Kearns and Sarah Manchanda.

Advertisement

They showed how a combination of more spending, better lessons and new kinds of schools correlated with improved learning for all groups, although the average test score differences between ethnicities did not change much. Everyone did better but the gaps remained.

Like all new school year speakers, Carvalho emphasized the positive in his Aug. 8 address. His strategic plan has these five pillars: academic excellence, joy and wellness, engagement and collaboration, operational effectiveness and investing in staff.

How does his approach compare with what worked in Los Angeles the past two decades, as described by Fuller and his team? Their report focused on three groups that allied to make schools better — community activists, foundations and innovative school superintendents.

In the book, Fuller said: “The behemoth institution of L.A. Unified, written off as hapless and ineffectual, came alive with a pulse, a beating heart. Reading and math scores for Latino and white students proceeded to climb (more than one grade level) over the subsequent two decades, as gauged by a careful federal assessment of learning in L.A., finally leveling off in 2019. Other barometers of pupil progress rose, student discipline incidents fell, and graduation rates steadily increased.”

Advertisement

Carvalho’s 2022 to 2026 Strategic Plan predicts the high school graduation rate rising to 93 percent, the percentage of students who feel safe at school rising to 82 percent, the percentage of parents who report they feel welcome to participate at their school rising to 94 percent, and the percentage of new applicants for jobs in the district who are members of “underrepresented groups” reaching at least 50 percent.

He mentions many programs that he says will help that happen, but that’s the future. Here is what “When Schools Work” said made a difference in Los Angeles in the past:

The state started ranking schools based on their demonstrated ability to raise test scores. A new L.A. superintendent, former Colorado governor Roy Romer, specified learning aims, matching textbooks and weekly lesson plans in elementary schools. Participation in Advanced Placement classes went up after an L.A. teacher, Jaime Escalante, became nationally famous for showing how low-income students could do such hard work in the decades before this. The number of college-prep courses in high schools increased. Many new magnet and pilot schools with programs in science, business and other subjects opened with strong parent support.

Advertisement

More money also appeared. A 2000 ballot proposition lowered the plurality needed for local voters to pass revenue bonds. More schools were renovated and built with new bond funds. In 2013 California Gov. Jerry Brown moved nearly $23 billion in annual spending to urban districts including Los Angeles. Because of an American Civil Liberties Union legal settlement, Los Angeles added $151 million to the budgets of 50 schools with the largest shares of poor or English-learning students.

Will more funds pour in during Carvalho’s years in Los Angeles? Fuller told me the numbers look good in the short term. Per-pupil spending is nearly double what it was a decade ago. Much of that gain will persist even when the pandemic federal stimulus dollars run out. But rising pension costs and the steady decline in enrollment brought on by reduced birthrates will eventually impinge on funds needed to invigorate classrooms.

Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate high school courses are likely to increase because they have strong support in Los Angeles and don’t require much more spending. But Carvalho still faces problems of staffing and improving elementary and middle school instruction.

A district spokesperson said: “Los Angeles Unified is implementing several new programs, emphasizing what works best for students and developing coherence and alignment throughout the district. We are doubling down on tracking implementation fidelity across our programs, which is the main focus of the new Strategic Data and Evaluation Branch, but a point of emphasis across all divisions. Our systems are set up so that we can, and will, monitor Los Angeles Unified’s performance throughout implementation to visualize our performance in real time.”

Advertisement

Fuller told me the superintendent’s speech reveals that he is already working “with the city’s colorful quilt of reform groups, prompting two dozen disparate initiatives, from free bicycles for kids to WiFi on school buses. This may distract from the core work of improving pedagogy, [and] enriching relationships between kids and teachers inside schools.”

“What our empirical review shows in the book is that a short list of organizational reforms with steady attention to implementation pays off most,” Fuller said. “It attracts fewer headlines, while yielding richer results.” He said giving high-schoolers more access to courses required for state university admission and AP courses occurred “because a few key nonprofits just kept hammering on the thankless work of implementation.”

Carvalho’s successes in Miami show he knows what works in schools, but will he get enough support? Because of the blows to learning from the pandemic, this is a bad time for big city schools in general. It is hard to see how the future will bring similarly farsighted changes that did so much for L.A. schools in the recent past.

GiftOutline Gift Article