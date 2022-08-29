Prince George’s, Montgomery, D.C. schools begin new year

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Across the Washington region, more students are heading back into classrooms as Maryland’s two largest districts and D.C. public schools begin classes today. Arlington Public Schools also begins its school year today;; most school systems in Northern Virginia started last week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Along with welcoming back students, school officials are also working to fill remaining teacher shortages, ensuring students have completed vaccinations and keeping a close eye on community levels of covid-19 cases.

Montgomery County Public Schools reported 169 teacher, 29 part-time teacher, 448 support staff and 32 bus driver openings as of Friday. Prince George’s County Public Schools has about 900 teacher vacancies and still needed about 165 bus drivers as of Friday. The district has told families who rely on the bus to expect delays for the first few weeks, as drivers get used to new routes. Many of the teacher openings there are in special education, which districts across the country have struggled to staff for years — even before the pandemic. Montgomery County reached an incentive package agreement with its teachers union just before the start of school to better staff special education classrooms.

D.C. public schools has reported about 150 teacher vacancies. School district leaders have tapped central-service staff to fill in classes during the month of September. Contracts for substitute teachers have also been expanded, officials said.

Many educators left the profession during the past school year amid complaints about burnout, low pay and unsupportive environments, particularly after the pandemic disrupted in-person learning. The Washington Teachers’ Union has gone three years without a labor contract with the public school system, much to the ire of members.

Despite those challenges, parents are hopeful another year of in-person learning will continue to help students recover academically. Lei Zong, a parent of a third- and fifth-grader in Prince George’s schools said she was looking forward to “get back into ‘normal’ — whatever normal is.” Friday was the first time she was able to step into a school building since the beginning of the pandemic for a back-to-school event at her children’s school, Robert Goddard Montessori in Seabrook, Md.

“I’m glad the county brought back the mask mandate, at least at the beginning of the school year just to keep the numbers down,” Zong, 44, said. Prince George’s reinstated its universal mask mandate in August, though CEO Monica Goldson has indicated the requirement could ease “in the coming weeks” as covid positivity rates decline.

In the District, students and staff have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before returning to classrooms on Monday morning, a measure that was first implemented in the previous school year. The District is mandating students over the age of 12 be vaccinated against the coronavirus — a requirement that makes it an anomaly not just among schools in the region, but in the country.

The measure, the result of legislation passed by the D.C. Council last year, has faced criticism for its potential to keep students out of school. Education officials in the city recently decided to give students more time to comply — children who are not fully vaccinated against the virus will be notified Nov. 21 and will need to get their shots by Jan. 3.

Beyond those requirements, most schools in the area have relaxed many of the coronavirus protocols that were in place. Mask mandates have been dropped — except in Prince George’s schools — and policies that required students and staff to quarantine after being exposed to the virus have been eliminated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose recommendations many school systems follow, relaxed its covid guidelines for schools earlier this month.

Outside of coronavirus and staffing concerns, officials in the District are anticipating enrollment to tick upward after taking a hit during the first year of the pandemic. Those numbers, however, will likely continue to fluctuate before the official count day on Oct. 5.

“We can only speculate,” Paul Kihn, deputy mayor for education, said during an interview Thursday. “In the early years, people were keeping their kids home and not sending them to our pre-K programs, for example.”

He also suspects there were high school students who opted out of virtual learning. “So there are, we think, a large number of students that are here that are coming back,” Kihn added.

Officials are also expecting about 40 migrant children who have arrived in the District on buses from the southern border to enroll this fall. More than 7,000 migrants have come in the city since April — a situation that was created by Republican governors from Texas and Arizona who are providing the rides as a way to criticize the Biden administration’s border policies.

Many of the younger migrants are living in temporary shelters and hotels. They will come to classrooms with tremendous needs — from mental health care to Spanish language services, according to volunteer groups that have been assisting the new families.

“We’re going to receive school-aged children in the District, and we’ll be ready for all of them,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in an interview. “We have systems in place to welcome them on Monday and to assist them with their enrollment.

