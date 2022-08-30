Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate Sept. 6

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County school system will end its mask mandate Sept. 6. School system CEO Monica Goldson announced the policy change in a newsletter to parents Monday evening, at the end of the first day of school. Goldson cited improving coronavirus levels in her decision to make masking optional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “All staff, students and families are encouraged to support personal decisions on mask-wearing,” the message to parents said.

In Prince George’s County, the virus is at a low community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guidelines from the CDC recommend that schools enforce universal masking when virus levels are high, although most school districts across the country have abandoned masking requirements.

The community levels are determined by the number of hospital beds being used by covid-19 patients, the level of covid-19 hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

Goldson has previously said she exercises “an abundance of caution” when making decisions about coronavirus protocols. Prince George’s County was a center of the pandemic, reporting the most cases among counties in Maryland.

Goldson reinstated a mask mandate in schools earlier in August because coronavirus transmission levels were high. Before then, the school system briefly had a mask-optional policy in place in July.

Other school systems in Maryland elected to drop mask mandates last school year, but Prince George’s kept a requirement in place until the county reached over an 80 percent vaccination rate for the coronavirus.

Of the policy shift announced Monday, Goldson said families have varied on whether children should wear masks in schools. Some children who are learning English have struggled to keep up in classrooms because the masks prevent them from seeing their instructors’ mouths form words. Some teachers have indicated that they will continue to wear masks even after the policy shift, especially if they see a large number of students through the day, Goldson said.

Regardless, Goldson said, “we’re not going to put any pressure on anyone who wants to keep their mask on.”

