Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate Sept. 6

Prince George’s County school system will end its mask mandate Sept. 6.
In Prince George’s County, the virus is at a low community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guidelines from the CDC recommend that schools enforce universal masking when virus levels are high, although most school districts across the country have abandoned masking requirements.
The community levels are determined by the number of hospital beds being used by covid-19 patients, the level of covid-19 hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.
Goldson has previously said she exercises “an abundance of caution” when making decisions about coronavirus protocols. Prince George’s County was a center of the pandemic, reporting the most cases among counties in Maryland.
Goldson reinstated a mask mandate in schools earlier in August because coronavirus transmission levels were high. Before then, the school system briefly had a mask-optional policy in place in July.
Other school systems in Maryland elected to drop mask mandates last school year, but Prince George’s kept a requirement in place until the county reached over an 80 percent vaccination rate for the coronavirus.
Of the policy shift announced Monday, Goldson said families have varied on whether children should wear masks in schools. Some children who are learning English have struggled to keep up in classrooms because the masks prevent them from seeing their instructors’ mouths form words. Some teachers have indicated that they will continue to wear masks even after the policy shift, especially if they see a large number of students through the day, Goldson said.
Regardless, Goldson said, “we’re not going to put any pressure on anyone who wants to keep their mask on.”
More on the pandemic and schools
K-12: Covid and back-to-school: Health experts’ best advice for parents | CDC eases school guidance on quarantines, testing, screening | School mask mandates return as latest coronavirus variants surge
Higher education-coronavirus and monkeypox: Many colleges ease mask rules in third year of coronavirus pandemic | Colleges warn students about monkeypox risk as fall term approaches | In urban districts, a new embrace of career and technical programs
DMV news: D.C. schools to relax some covid protocols ahead of first day | D.C. schools expand covid vaccine mandate, unlike most other districts | Virginia officials blame lagging test scores on pandemic school closures