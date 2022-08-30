What borrowers think of Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan

With $60,000 in education loans, Leandra Westbrook, a Pell Grant recipient, could see her balance drop by $20,000 under Biden’s plan. Yet Westbrook, 25, isn’t sure she’ll seek the benefit.

“I’m very against this policy,” she said. “It would be a huge relief, and I understand why people would apply. But I made a commitment to pay those loans back when I agreed to take them out. It’s no one else’s responsibility.”

Since graduating Kent State University in 2019, Westbrook has aggressively paid down the $80,000 in federal loans she and her parents took out for her education. She moved back home to save money, had an array of side hustles, sold items online and stuck to a strict budget.

“I’m living within my means, making sacrifices and cutting costs where I can, because this is my obligation,” said Westbrook, a fundraising specialist for Majority Strategies, a Republican political advertising firm. “We don’t need people to be so dependent on federal assistance.”

In hindsight, Westbrook said she regrets going to college and believes there is an overreliance on using degrees as a measure of ability. If anything, she said, the government should abolish the federal lending program, which she believes incentivizes colleges to keep prices artificially high. Perhaps then, colleges will be forced to lower their prices.