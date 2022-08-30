U.S. to clear another $1.5B in debt for Westwood College students

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Education Department said Tuesday it will grant full, automatic cancellation of $1.5 billion in education debt held by former students of the defunct for-profit chain Westwood College. The move covers 79,000 people who were enrolled at Westwood from Jan. 1, 2002, to Nov. 17, 2015, when it ceased enrolling new borrowers in advance of its 2016 closure. Former students are not required to submit an application and will receive a letter from the Education Department informing them of the pending discharge.

“Westwood College’s exploitation of students and abuse of federal financial aid place it in the same circle of infamy occupied by Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute,” said Undersecretary of Education James Kvaal. “Westwood operated on a culture of false promises, lies, and manipulation in order to profit off student debt that burdened borrowers long after Westwood closed.”

Advertisement

The Biden administration has been working through scores of petitions from former students of for-profit schools requesting the department cancel their debt under a statute known as “borrower defense to repayment.” Applications piled up at the department amid a series of college closures and the Trump administration’s efforts to delay and limit loan cancellation.

What started as a trickle of approvals in the early months of the Biden administration turned into a deluge this summer, with widespread cancellation of the debt held by former students of Corinthian Colleges and ITT Tech. With this latest announcement, the administration has now approved $14.5 billion in discharges for nearly 1.1 million borrowers who were defrauded by their colleges.

In the case of Westwood, the department said the institution routinely lied about graduates’ job prospects, promising prospective students employment in their field within six months after completion. Westwood inflated earnings outcomes in its marketing materials and falsely guaranteed students that it would pay their bills if they failed to find work.

Advertisement

According to the department, the college also misled students by saying that its criminal justice program in Illinois would lead to careers as police officers with the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police. But the school never had the accreditation needed to meet the state employment requirements for either force.

The findings are based on evidence provided by the attorneys general of Colorado and Illinois, including statements from former students and employees, admissions call recordings and Westwood’s internal records, according to the department.

The Illinois attorney general filed an application for group discharge on behalf of students who enrolled in Westwood’s criminal justice program. But the claim languished at the department for six years, leading borrowers to file a class-action lawsuit this year to force the department to make a decision.

Advertisement

In June, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) took to the Senate floor to call on the Education Department to erase the debts of Westwood students, just as it had done weeks earlier for Corinthian students. He shared the story of Victoria Vences, a party to the lawsuit who amassed $50,000 in student loans to become a probation officer.

“After three years juggling a full-time job and going to school full-time, Victoria was shocked to learn that a Westwood degree would not pay off at all,” Durbin said on the Senate floor. “She started applying for law enforcement jobs, showing them the certificate from Westwood. They told her, ‘That’s worthless.’”

Tuesday’s announcement could resolve the class-action lawsuit.

“It never should have taken this long — or litigation — for the Department of Education to do the right thing,” said Dan Zibel, chief counsel at National Student Legal Defense Network, which alongside the National Consumer Law Center and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights is representing the Westwood students. “But we are thrilled that the department has finally discharged the loans of defrauded Westwood College students.”

GiftOutline Gift Article