Youngkin flays trans rules and makes it easier to become a teacher in Va.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced measures to combat teacher shortages and student learning loss in Virginia, capping several weeks in which he focused heavily on educational issues — mostly by criticizing school policies around LGBTQ and especially transgender students. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At a ceremony held at Stafford County’s Colonial Forge High School, Youngkin (R) signed an executive directive that makes it easier to become a teacher, smoothing the path for retired teachers, those with lapsed teaching licenses and, eventually, a variety of people — “career switchers, military veterans and other professionals with much to offer students.” The directive also establishes a “teacher occupation apprenticeship” that will let college students in training to be teachers instruct students. And it grants an unspecified amount of “discretionary” funding for teacher recruitment and retention to school districts with the largest, most persistent shortages.

The directive requires that state officials come up with legislative proposals that will “reduce red tape associated with teacher licensure.” In a speech, Youngkin said his goal is “removing as many obstacles as we can to address this near-term challenge and also the long-term challenge” of teacher shortages.

At the same news conference, Youngkin also debuted a pilot “Bridging the Gap” program at 15 school districts that will try to help students who fell behind academically during the pandemic catch up. Throughout the 2022-2023 year, those districts — including systems in Charlottesville, Franklin County and Stafford County, and together enrolling about 170,000 students — will receive “individualized student data reports, support developing a personalized learning plan model that meets their needs, and continual training from the [Virginia Department of Education] and its partners,” according to an announcement on the department’s website.

Youngkin offered few further details Thursday. He called it “a moment for us to bring transparency and real information to each student.”

The new policies come as Youngkin has recently voiced his displeasure with Virginia schools — around the state, during Republican campaign stops and on news programs — over their treatment of LGBTQ schoolchildren. Youngkin, who won the governor’s office by tapping a vein of parental discontent fostered by the nationwide educational culture wars, said repeatedly that he thinks parents need to have greater involvement with their children’s care at school.

He has taken particular issue with school policies, common across the country and in Virginia, that say public school teachers do not have to inform parents if students come out as LGBTQ or socially transition genders at school. School leaders say this approach avoids outing kids who live in unsupportive and potentially dangerous homes, but an ascendant parental rights’ movement has begun to challenge these procedures, asserting they shut out mothers and fathers from the most important aspects of their children’s lives — an argument that Youngkin and other conservative politicians and pundits are echoing.

“Parents should be at the forefront of all of these discussions,” Youngkin said in an interview with the Virginian-Pilot in August. “And I firmly believe that teachers and schools have an obligation to make sure that parents are well-informed about what’s happening in their kids’ lives.”

His remarks have spurred sharp opposition from educators, progressive activists and Democratic legislators. In a tweet Wednesday, Del. Patrick A. Hope (D-Arlington) said Youngkin was “bullying children ... Virginians are better than this.” Del. Danica A. Roem (D-Prince William) said in an interview that Youngkin is endangering LGBTQ children by promoting the idea they should be outed to their parents.

“He has no idea the severity of the problem that he is causing,” said Roem, the first openly transgender lawmaker in the General Assembly. “These kids get kicked out of their homes all the time. It happens every day in America, these kids get beaten.”

Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington, said Youngkin’s heavy focus on educational issues as governor is in line with his promises as a candidate. Farnsworth also said Youngkin must realize that “efforts to lean in on cultural matters would be popular with his Republican supporters.”

But, Farnsworth added, it’s not all politics. He thinks the governor’s — and many parents’ — strong personal beliefs are also driving Youngkin’s vocal disagreement with school transgender policies.

“At the core of these disagreements are strong convictions and strong convictions that do not lend themselves to ready compromises,” he said. “There is a difficulty involving how to weigh these various interests.”

Stacy Langton, a mother of two Fairfax public schools students, is one of those who appreciates Youngkin’s advocacy. She said issues of gender identity and sexual orientation are “into the realm of psychological issues” and said that schoolteachers should not be addressing those with children.

“They’re not therapists, they’re teachers,” she said. “I don’t think that something like that should be hidden [from parents] and they should be acting as some sort of faux therapist at school.”

Meanwhile, Youngkin’s actions to loosen standards regarding who can become a teacher mirror efforts in other states, including Florida and Arizona, as the nation faces a catastrophic teacher shortage. President Biden this week announced his administration was working to shrink the shortage by partnering with job platforms to make teacher hiring easier, as well as expanding teacher apprenticeship programs like the one Youngkin discussed Thursday.

State data suggests teacher vacancies in Virginia number in the thousands — the state lacked more than 2,300 teachers last academic year, per the Virginia education department. The number is hard to know precisely, though, because it fluctuates as the school year gets underway and as districts hire teachers.

Youngkin’s directive also aims to establish more child-care opportunities for teachers inside schools and through high school student caregivers.

Finally, the directive also requires an annual survey of school divisions to “identify critical, unfilled teaching positions.” The survey will ask “all returning teachers to identify what is working, as well as all exiting teachers to identify the main causes of teachers transitioning jobs or leaving the profession,” the directive states.

In the D.C. area, teacher resignation rates spiked this past academic year, mirroring a trend seen in districts and states across the country. Experts previously told The Washington Post that the high teacher attrition rates are due in part to the ongoing fights about what teachers should be allowed to teach about race, racism, American history, gender identity and sexual orientation, as well as some educators’ feeling that parents have lost respect for their profession and expertise.

Virginia has seen especially fierce battles. Earlier this year, Youngkin signed an executive order devoted to eradicating certain ways of teaching about race from the classroom. He also set up a tip line allowing parents to report teachers for misbehavior.

Roem, the Virginia delegate, said she finds Youngkin’s track record in this respect at odds with his stated desire to boost teachers.

“The governor says, ‘Hey, we wanna make things better for teachers’ — then let teachers do their jobs,” Roem said. Instead, “He’s telling teachers, ‘We don’t trust you.’”

The governor’s Thursday directive drew immediate fire from Leslie Houston, president of the 4,000-member Fairfax Education Association, who predicted it will allow unqualified individuals to teach children. She called it the “anybody with a pulse" executive order.

“How is this best for students?” Houston asked.

In recent speeches and interviews, Youngkin has singled out Houston’s district, Fairfax County Public Schools. He has lambasted the district for allowing a middle school counselor to keep his job after he was convicted of soliciting a minor. District officials said they fired the counselor immediately after learning of his conviction; police later said they had failed to inform the district of the conviction in a timely fashion because their emails bounced back.

Youngkin called the episode “astonishing” and “a failure on behalf of administrators to in fact protect students” in an interview with ABC 7News.

He also took Fairfax to task over its policies on transgender students, which allow students to use locker rooms and participate in sports that align with their gender identity. The school system also does not require parental permission for students to switch their pronouns, bathrooms, sports teams or any other gender-specific activity at school.

“The approach that would push parents out of any decision that’s material in their child’s life and to write a regulation for a school that says ‘Don’t tell parents,’ is just wrong,” Youngkin told ABC 7News.

Asked about Youngkin’s critiques, Fairfax schools spokeswoman Julie Moult said, “The Virginia Board of Education directs school divisions to work with model polices when developing theirs. FCPS regulation, adopted in October 2020, is in line with this model policy.”

Moult is referencing a law signed two years ago by Youngkin’s predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam (D), that required the Virginia Education Department to produce model guidelines to protect transgender students from harassment. The law also mandated that all districts had to adopt these guidelines — which span topics including preventing bullying and allowing transgender students to use pronouns and bathrooms that match their identities — by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Youngkin has not yet acted to reverse the law. It could require passage of another law to do so, but control of the Virginia General Assembly is split between Democrats and Republicans.

In response to Youngkin, Fairfax teachers and students are speaking up to defend the district’s policies for transgender students.

“It should be a student’s choice as to when and how they come out to anybody, including their families,” said David Walrod, head of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers. “Governor Youngkin thinks he’s attacking the Fairfax County School Board. In reality, though, he is attacking children.”

And Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter, a 15-year-old in Fairfax who heads the LGBTQ student group Pride Liberation Project, called the governor’s behavior an “appalling ... effort to advance his own political prospects” at the expense of LGBTQ students’ safety.

“We urge education leaders to recognize that we are not political pawns,” Vizcardo-Lichter said.

