Fairfax school board hopefuls exit race after laughing at student

Two people running for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race days after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism for his performance of the national anthem at a board meeting.
“Being the target of constant political and personal attacks comes at too high of a price,” she wrote in the post. “It significantly distracted me from my family — my raison d’etre.”
Neither Jackson nor Lundquist-Arora immediately responded to a request for comment Friday.
The footage capturing the candidates’ laughter appears in an episode of “Shadow Board,” a live-streamed YouTube show of four adults — including Jackson and Lundquist-Arora — who react to the Fairfax school board’s live meetings. The video shows Jackson and Lundquist-Arora laughing as the student, a D.C.-area singer and songwriter, sings the national anthem.
“Did that just happen?” Jackson asks, adding later, “I was still processing what we just experienced.”
Lundquist-Arora and Jackson previously told The Washington Post in statements that they were sorry for laughing at the student. Lundquist-Arora said “I was mistaken and my laughter was inappropriate,” noting that she emailed the singer’s mother to apologize.
Jackson said he was “sorry to the singer and his family for my response.”
More on local education
Abortion/sex education: College students: How do you feel about returning to school post-Roe? | College-shopping students have a new query: Is abortion legal there? | These teens always had abortion rights. Now they face a ‘post-Roe’ world
Coronavirus: D.C. schools to relax some covid protocols ahead of first day | Virginia officials blame lagging test scores on pandemic school closures | D.C.-area schools reviewing covid policies after CDC eases guidelines
Higher ed: American University staff preparing to strike over wages | Colleges warn students about monkeypox risk as fall term approaches |Johns Hopkins wants to change policing. Many fear it won’t work.
Other area news: Parents and teachers cautiously optimistic for new school year | Virginia Board of Education delays review of history standards | Prince George’s teachers union reaches tentative deal with schools | Montgomery County Schools working to fill hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies