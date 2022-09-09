New York will force Orthodox Jewish schools to meet education standards

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New York state officials said Friday they would require private schools to prove they are meeting state education standards, a long-awaited response to allegations that ultrareligious Jewish yeshivas are failing to deliver lessons in core subjects such as English, math and science. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Schools that refuse to comply could lose their designation for meeting the state’s compulsory education requirements. And school districts that fail to monitor the private schools in their boundaries could lose state funding, officials said.

The action comes years after accusations that many ultra-Orthodox schools in Hasidic Jewish communities spent virtually all of their time studying Torah and Talmud, Jewish holy texts, leaving children without the education or skills that state law requires they be offered in English, math, science and social studies, along with a handful of other topics.

State officials said they expect schools and local districts to work together to demonstrate schools are meeting the required benchmarks. That may prove optimistic given the yeshivas’ contention that the entire oversight process is invalid and their resistance to past investigations and questioning.

The new regulations, which are expected to be approved next week by the state Board of Regents, set up a fresh test of religious liberty and schooling, and people on both sides of the debate predicted the dispute will be appealed in court, possibly to the highest levels.

“It’s going to be in the Supreme Court within a year,” said Naftuli Moster, who attended a Hasidic yeshiva in Brooklyn as a child. Angry about the substandard education he said he received, in 2012 he founded the group Young Advocates for Fair Education, or Yaffed, to press for investigations and enforcement.

The Hasidic community, which has long run its own schools, has lashed out at the effort to monitor its curricula and lessons, calling it an infringement on the right to offer religious education as they see fit. Parents, they say, are entitled to send their children to schools that are consistent with their values and beliefs.

Pearls, a coalition of yeshivas in New York that has been vocal on this issue, described the regulation as an effort to “dictate” curriculum and faculty.

“Those who want State control can choose the public schools,” the group said in a statement. And sounding a defiant note, it added: “Parents in New York have been choosing a yeshiva education for more than 120 years, and will continue to do so, with or without the blessing or support of State leaders in Albany.”

But critics say the system punishes children who are never taught basic skills such as how to read and write in English, do basic math or understand the larger world around them.

In 2019, after a long delay that city investigators found was tied to political interference, the New York Department of Education found 26 of the 28 yeshivas it examined were not meeting standards.

New York state’s efforts have also been drawn out partly because a court required the education agency to put these rules into formal regulations, as opposed to leaving them as mere guidance. Officials said they received some 350,000 public comments, most of them expressing “philosophical opposition” to state regulation of nonpublic schools.

“The regulation respects that parents have a constitutional right to send their children to religious schools, and that we respect the world views of those schools,” said Jim Balwin, senior deputy commission for education policy in New York. “Working together, we are seeking to ensure that all students will receive the education to which they are entitled.”

Since 1895, New York state law has required that children attending nonpublic schools be provided education that is “substantially equivalent” to that given to like-aged children at their local public schools. Private and religious schools are free to offer instruction on additional topics, but they must teach core subjects.

Moster said that in many elementary and middle schools, students at these yeshivas may have 90 minutes of secular education each day. In high school, girls learn some secular subjects, he said, but boys, who attend separate schools, study only ancient Jewish texts. All classes are conducted in Yiddish, with many students graduating without functional English even though they have lived in New York for their entire lives. They know little about secular history, and don’t even study the Holocaust, he said.

The logic, he said, is that secular learning is not needed to function and thrive in the insular Hasidic community. “Every boy is groomed and destined to be a rabbi of some sort,” he said.

He estimated there are 160 Hasidic yeshivas, with about half for boys and half for girls. This does not include more than 100 others that are Orthodox, the broader movement of very observant Jews, but not Hasidic, an Orthodox sect where schools are alleged to be focused almost entirely on Jewish learning. Ordinary Jewish day schools, for instance, offer both religious and secular education.

Under the new regulations, nonpublic schools will have several options for demonstrating that they are offering a substantially equivalent education. Schools that are accredited by a recognized agency, for instance, or that participate in the International Baccalaureate program will automatically be considered in compliance.

But the Hasidic schools at the center of the controversy are not likely to qualify under the pathways offered and, if not, the local school districts will be responsible for ascertaining their compliance with the rules. State officials emphasized on Friday that districts have long been tasked with this responsibility under the law, though these provisions were ignored for decades.

“We think enforcement is necessary,” Moster said Friday. He said that yeshivas deemed to no longer be schools would lose funding that they rely on, “so that funding is itself the carrot and the stick.”

The regulations require the instruction be offered in math, science, English language arts and social studies, by a competent teacher and in English. Students with limited English skills must be provided instructional programs.

New York state law also requires instruction in several other areas, and the regulation requires nonpublic schools to show they are delivering it. These include patriotism and citizenship; the history and meaning of the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the New York State Constitution; physical education; health education regarding alcohol, drugs and tobacco (though not sex education), and injury prevention.

