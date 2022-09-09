Teens say they have questions, wanted input on Prince George’s curfew

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Rayanna Morris saw news of a juvenile curfew in Prince George’s County, she wasn’t opposed to it, she said, but felt like the decision from the county executive “popped up out of the blue." Morris, a senior at Parkdale High School in Riverdale Park, said while the reasoning behind it was understandable, she thought that students’ voices should have been included in the decision.

“When changes are made that impact minors or youth in general, they’re the last people to know, and I feel like they’re the first people that should know," Morris, 17, said. She added that when the announcement rolled out, students across the county were confused about the curfew’s rules.

Angela D. Alsobrooks announced enforcement of a long-standing youth curfew earlier this week, following roughly two years of rising violence and an August that’s become the county’s deadliest month in four decades. Enforcement will begin Friday at 11:59 p.m. and last at least 30 days.

Under the curfew, children 16 and younger are not to be outside in public areas from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The District has also resumed its juvenile curfew, which restricts activity for those under 17 during nighttime hours.

Alsobrooks’s announcement has drawn a mix of fans and skeptics. Among teens, it’s spurred an influx of questions.

“I think if I sit down and think about it, I could write a book on how many questions I’ve had,” La’Niyah King-Brooks, 14, said, who attends school in the district, but lives in Suitland, Md. La’Niyah was reconsidering searching for a part-time job, she said, because she wasn’t sure what would happen if her shift ended past curfew hours. The county code being enforced by police concerned her, since she said law enforcement “either take their job too seriously or not seriously enough."

The county code does allow an exemption for children who are legally employed and carry a card of employment with their hours written on it.

Under the Prince George’s juvenile curfew rules, children are allowed to be outside during curfew hours if accompanied by a parent or authorized adult. There’s also an exception if a child is taking a direct route home within one hour of the end of a school activity, religious activity or voluntary activity, like going to the movies or a sports game.

But county youths say there hasn’t been enough education on their rights surrounding the curfew. Alvaro Ceron-Ruiz, the student member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, said he believes that students shouldn’t be out late at night, but “students obviously don’t want the government restraining what times they’re out.” When reached this week, it was unclear to him what would happen to students who are out late past curfew hours because of a school-sanctioned event.

“If I haven’t heard the guidance, that means students haven’t gotten the guidance,” Ceron-Ruiz, a 17-year-old senior at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, said. “My hope is that by Friday when they plan to issue this, is that information is clear for students and youth."

Officials with Prince George’s school system declined to comment for this story, including answering whether they were involved in the county executive’s decision to enact the curfew. Juanita Miller, the school board chair, said she was not aware of any member of the board who was included in a discussion about the curfew.

Alsobrooks’ administration released in a newsletter Friday more information about the curfew’s exceptions, and noted that police officers would be “focused on education first.” Law enforcement will review the curfew rules with the youth, tell them to go home and notify a parent or guardian. If they are caught out again after hours, police will wait with the child for two hours while a parent or guardian is contacted. If they can’t be tracked down, the child will be turned over to social services. There are also fines for parents and businesses allowing children to be out after curfew hours.

“We know that a curfew will not end violence. This is just one new tool that we are using in our crime prevention efforts,” Alsobrooks wrote. “We want to reach and engage parents in a different way, and get them to be better partners in supporting our children."

Rachel Sherman, who has a 17-year-old daughter attending a private school in the county, said she wasn’t against the curfew, but the county needed to be “more proactive than reactive.” Sherman pointed to the consolidation of the county’s alternative schools as an example, arguing that the schools’ programs were a proactive approach in preventing teenagers from engaging in crime but the school system chose to close some of the programs.

At a Prince George’s school board meeting Thursday, board members did not directly reference the county curfew, but asked multiple questions about school safety and mental health supports during a back-to-school presentation. School system administrators said they were working in partnership with county police to keep guns out of schools. They also have hired 167 mental health clinicians for the school year, which is 27 more than last year.

Miller said she was concerned about the homicide rate going up, adding that it was scaring students as they made their commutes to and from school. She added that the school system is asking for parents’ help by being vigilant about what children are bringing home. The school system is offering as much protection as they can, Miller said, “but we can’t protect them from what’s out there on the streets ...”

