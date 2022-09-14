Split Va. Board of Education to vote on new history standards in 2023

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia Board of Education plans to vote on proposed revisions to state standards for history and social studies lessons early next year, state officials shared Wednesday, although board members remain deeply divided over what those standards should look like. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 2022 History and Social Science Standards of Learning, known as SOLs, help shape how teachers teach, as well as what subjects they emphasize, although individual school districts have wide latitude to determine their curriculums. The standards are undergoing revision as part of a routine process that must happen every seven years, per Virginia law — but this year’s alterations hit a snag when the state board opted in August to postpone the revision process by at least a month.

The 402-page standards, developed over months by Virginia Education Department staff in consultation with museums, historians, professors, political scientists, geographers, economists, teachers, parents and students, were supposed to be voted on by the close of 2022. The nine-member board delayed this vote to give its five new members — all appointees of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R ) — more time to review the standards, as well as to allow more time for public comment. The Youngkin-appointed board members, as well as Youngkin’s superintendent of public instruction, Jillian Balow, also said they had concerns over typos and the content of the standards, but offered few specifics.

At a board meeting Wednesday, Christonya Brown, history and social science coordinator for the department, laid out a new timeline for approving the standards.

Advertisement

The department will allow public comment on the guidelines until the end of September, then conduct “community engagement roundtables” with 100 people at each event between October and November before presenting an updated version of the standards to the board in November. The board will hold public hearings on the standards in December and take a final vote to approve the standards in January — a month behind the deadline required by state law, board President Daniel Gecker pointed out. The law does not proscribe any repercussions for falling behind deadline, and department spokesman Charles Pyle said Wednesday he was not aware of any punishment.

Few disputed the timeline Brown offered, although some board members seemed skeptical that 100 was a large enough number of people to include in the roundtables. Brown said adding more people would make the events unmanageable.

But significant divisions emerged when it came to the substance of the standards.

Advertisement

The current version of the revised standards suggest a host of changes to course content, structure, themes and concepts — in one example requiring that students draw more connections to their local area and history. Other updates include de-emphasizing memorization and changing all references of Native Americans to read “Indigenous Peoples.” One of the overarching principles driving the revisions was a desire to “incorporate diverse perspectives,” including acknowledging “that perceptions are influenced by various socio-cultural aspects,” according to department documents.

Brown initially said Wednesday that she is not anticipating “any major changes of content or deletions” to the standards.

But she was challenged by Youngkin appointee Suparna Dutta, who said she finds the proposed standards “disturbing.”

Advertisement

“These themes and concepts talk about questionable concepts like conflict and power relationships and highlighting colonialism, imperialism, servitude, enslavement, nationalism, racism, cultural expressionism over basic economic principles,” she said.

Dutta took particular issue with the proposal to replace the term “good citizenship” with “responsible citizenship” across several grades, arguing that this replacement inserts into the standards “a bias against making judgments, or to teach kids what is right, what is wrong.”

Brown offered to meet with Dutta one-on-one to better understand her concerns.

Another Youngkin appointee, Bill Hansen, asked Brown if the department was going to incorporate comments like Dutta’s as staff work to review the standards in coming months. Brown promised she and her team would remain open “to all of those different types of comments.”

Advertisement

Hansen further questioned the validity of the entire enterprise of revising the standards, pointing out that Virginia students’ test scores have lagged in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just feel we’re engaging in a process that is disruptive when we need to be doubling down on getting our kids back to where they were ... this isn’t worth it,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong, I don’t believe, with the current standards.”

Later in the meeting, Gecker — an appointee of former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) — reminded the board that the revisions must take place every seven years by law.

Youngkin appointee Andy Rotherham also signaled some displeasure with the standards, suggesting the committee should consult with experts at the University of Virginia and with the Core Knowledge Foundation, founded by educational theorist Eric Hirsch Jr., who has described himself as “a political liberal ... forced to become an educational conservative” and has drawn support from political conservatives for arguing that progressive educational programs, with their focus on multicultural perspectives, tend away from facts and knowledge-based learning.

Advertisement

Members appointed by Democratic governors, however, said the board should not seek to so closely shape the standards.

Board Vice President Tammy Mann, an appointee of former governor Ralph Northam (D), said she worries the extra public comment sessions constitute “an overabundance of opportunity to really hear from people.”

She added that she hopes the board will “ensure that we’re engaging with accurate historical perspectives to shape our thinking ... as we undertake what clearly is a very charged area of work for us.”

Gecker told the board that its job has traditionally not been to edit the document page by page, as that task falls to the staff of the department.

But come January and the standards vote, he said, “to the extent the board wants to do line-by-line changes, we will do line-by-line.” He said the board will take votes on whether to strike or keep every single item in the 400-page document if need be.

He said he hopes this will not be necessary.

“I do not think that the views of history on this board, or frankly in the Commonwealth, are so different that we can’t reach common ground in an amicable way,” he said. “I hope I’m right about that.”

GiftOutline Gift Article