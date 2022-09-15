U-Va. expected to heed Youngkin’s plea for flat tuition with rebate

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — The University of Virginia's governing board is expected to vote on Friday to give students a one-time credit equal to its most recent tuition hike, an extraordinary step that comes amid Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to hold tuition flat at the state's public universities.

Earlier this week, a finance subcommittee of U-Va.'s board of visitors recommended giving in-state undergraduate students a 4.7 percent credit on next semester's tuition bill.

The giveback, which still needs approval from the full board, would amount to $690 per student and cost the university $7.5 million. The one-time rebate would not affect the university’s tuition rate and does not apply to fees. In a similar move, Virginia Tech in June approved a one-time scholarship to undergraduates to offset its tuition increase.

U-Va. Rector Whittington W. Clement said the board will likely accept the rebate recommendation at a meeting Friday. University President James E. Ryan and the school’s management team are on board with the change, which U-Va. spokesman Brian Coy said stemmed from additional state funding for higher education, cost efficiencies and Youngkin’s request that all Virginia public colleges and universities hold tuition flat for the current academic year.

U-Va. had approved its tuition rate in December before Youngkin (R) took office.

“The University is committed to excellence, access, and affordability and we have been working with the Governor and his team since he made his request earlier this year,” Coy said in a written statement.

With a combination of gentle public appeals, behind-the-scenes arm twisting and an unusually flush state budget, the Republican governor quickly convinced most of the state’s public colleges and universities to scrap plans to raise tuition and fees this year.

U-Va., the state’s flagship university, has been one of two holdouts, along with George Mason University. Two Youngkin administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter, said George Mason has indicated that it is working on rolling back its 3 percent hike.

Stephanie Aaronson, a spokeswoman for George Mason, wrote in an email, “We have been engaged in positive discussions with the Governor and we hope to reach a final decision soon.”

“At a time when inflation is hurting so many Virginia families, I appreciate the action so many public universities across the Commonwealth have taken to keep tuition flat and I applaud UVA for seriously considering taking similar action,” Youngkin said in a written statement.

Higher education has not been a major priority for the governor, who assumed office in January more focused on topics such as K-12 schools, tax cuts and the elimination of coronavirus restrictions. But holding the line on college tuition fits neatly with his efforts to take the edge off inflation, including elimination of the 1.5 percent statewide grocery tax and a failed effort to suspend the state gas tax.

Of the state’s 17 public colleges and universities, only three institutions started the year intending to hold tuition and fees flat: Virginia Military Institute, the College of William & Mary and the statewide community college system. The rest had announced plans to raise tuition or fees, ranging from an 8.7 percent increase at Virginia State University, a historically Black institution in Petersburg, to a 2.9 percent bump at Longwood and Radford universities.

Most of the institutions backed off those plans by early July, after Youngkin and the General Assembly belatedly wrapped up work on a state budget flush with cash — including millions more for higher education. Education Secretary Aimee Rogstad Guidera made a round of calls to university presidents to nudge them along.

The board of visitors at Virginia Tech, which had approved a 3 percent increase to its base tuition for students, decided in June to give in-state undergraduates a one-time “scholarship” to offset the planned increase.

Meanwhile, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond announced a 3.2 percent increase in May but, with the state budget still up in the air, left some wiggle room by scheduling a special board meeting at the end of June. By then, Youngkin had signed the state budget with boost in funding for higher education; the board scrapped the hike at that meeting.

VCU Rector H. Benson Dendy III said the Youngkin administration’s nudge didn’t hurt, but it was just one factor that led the school to change course, along with feedback from students, the final budget numbers and some “sharpening of pencils.”

“The board was very interested in doing that if at all possible, and when they determined that could be done, we were supportive of it,” Dendy said.

But Peter Farrell, a VCU board member and former Republican delegate from suburban Richmond, tipped his hat to Youngkin.

“I give the governor credit,” said Farrell, who was first appointed to the board by Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, and recently reappointed by Youngkin. “He really went to bat to get all the universities to keep tuition flat.”

Clement said U-Va. has wrestled with Youngkin’s request.

“We’re very respectful of the governor and his desire to help families deal with the spike in inflation,” Clement said. But the board has also been concerned about “not sacrificing the national reputation that U-Va. has earned,” he said. “And excellence has a cost.”

Youngkin reached out directly to university presidents and board members, with calls and in-person meetings. Clement said he and Ryan, U-Va.’s president, eventually agreed to reconstitute the school’s finance subcommittee on tuition to study the matter.

In a meeting Wednesday, the subcommittee voted to recommend the tuition credit to the full Finance Committee, which meets Friday morning. Clement expects the committee and the full Board of Visitors, which meets later in the afternoon, to accept the recommendation, although he expects some dissenters.

“We did not do this as a knee-jerk reaction,” Clement said. “We really thoughtfully went back to the drawing board. Yeah, we heard from the administration. They would ask if we were making progress. We think it’s the right thing for you to do.”

“The truth is, our fiduciary obligation is to the institution we serve,” he said. “Governors always have an influence, but we really approached this in a very thoughtful, deliberative way.”

