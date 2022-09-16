Police investigating report of sexual assault at D.C. charter school

Officials at the SEED School of Washington, D.C., contacted D.C. police Wednesday in response to the incident, a spokesman said in a statement. The public charter and boarding school, located in the Fort Dupont neighborhood of D.C., educates ninth- to 12th-graders.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the incident involves two students. The incident took place between 2:25 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police report.

“We are fully cooperating with their investigation,” spokesman Brian Rahaman said in a statement. “This was an isolated incident that is being managed by MPD and there is no threat to our school campus.”