The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Education

Police investigating report of sexual assault at D.C. charter school

By
September 16, 2022 at 3:33 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

D.C. police are investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at a D.C. charter school in Southeast Washington, a department spokesman confirmed Friday.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the incident involves two students. The incident took place between 2:25 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police report.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Officials at the SEED School of Washington, D.C., contacted D.C. police Wednesday in response to the incident, a spokesman said in a statement. The public charter and boarding school, located in the Fort Dupont neighborhood of D.C., educates ninth- to 12th-graders.

“We are fully cooperating with their investigation,” spokesman Brian Rahaman said in a statement. “This was an isolated incident that is being managed by MPD and there is no threat to our school campus.”

Police and charter school officials did not provide additional information, citing the active investigation.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

Loading...