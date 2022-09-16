Police investigating report of sexual assault at D.C. charter school

D.C. police are investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at a D.C. charter school in Southeast Washington, a department spokesman confirmed Friday.
“We are fully cooperating with their investigation,” spokesman Brian Rahaman said in a statement. “This was an isolated incident that is being managed by MPD and there is no threat to our school campus.”
Police and charter school officials did not provide additional information, citing the active investigation.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.
