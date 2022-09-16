U-Va. grants one-time tuition credit to undergraduates

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Undergraduates at the University of Virginia will get a break on tuition this year, with the university’s leaders approving a one-time credit that effectively zeros out a tuition increase that went into effect this fall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The change reflects a priority of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to hold college tuition flat this year amid concerns about inflation, and was helped along by an increase in higher education funding from the state. It echoes similar decisions at other public universities in the commonwealth to back off planned increases in tuition or other costs.

On Friday, U-Va.’s board of visitors voted to give in-state undergraduate students a 4.7 percent credit on next semester’s tuition bill, amounting to $690 per student. The credit does not alter the school’s tuition rate, and does not affect the fees students are required to pay. The change will cost the university $7.5 million.

U-Va. leaders had approved this year’s tuition — which starts at $14,878 for in-state undergraduates — in December, before Youngkin took office. The credit offers a discount for both semesters.

U-Va. officials said the decision was influenced by factors including significant additional funding for higher education — including money designated for increasing affordability for Virginia undergraduates — and Youngkin’s request for public colleges in the commonwealth to hold tuition steady.

Youngkin praised the university and its decision in a statement Friday after the vote. “I have encouraged colleges to keep tuition flat at a time when inflation is hurting Virginia families, and I appreciate that almost all of our public universities across the Commonwealth are doing so,” he said. “Today’s decision demonstrates that we can alleviate the burden on Virginia’s students by halting tuition raises to provide more opportunities for Virginia students to pursue higher education.”

George Mason University is the only public university in Virginia that has held a tuition increase in place this year. A university spokeswoman said Thursday that school officials had been talking with the governor and that they hope to reach a final decision soon.

A student member of U-Va.’s board of visitors, Lily A. Roberts, urged leaders to consider the full cost of attendance, not just tuition.

One board member, Thomas A. DePasquale, wrote in a letter to the governor that the board has worked for years to keep tuition low, but objected to the process that resulted from the gubernatorial demand.

But Whittington Clement, the rector of the board, said in a statement they had carefully considered the request and other factors to provide the credit while maintaining the school’s financial position. “This step is a positive outcome for the University and for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“Our highest priority is maintaining excellence, access and affordability here at UVA,” University President Jim Ryan said in a statement Friday. “By taking the time and evaluating new streams of revenue, we were able to offer this credit in a manner that protects those important priorities.”

