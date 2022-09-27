Staffing shortages continue to plague schools, data shows

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than half of public school principals participating in a national survey reported being understaffed as classes started in August, according to federal data released Tuesday that come as another sign of persistent employee vacancies in schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sixty percent of those grappling with the issue said they were contending with open support-staff positions, and almost 50 percent cited unfilled teaching jobs. Principals also reported losing positions for teachers and staff.

Teachers shortages were most common for special education and the elementary grades, followed by math and English as a Second Language or bilingual education, according to the results of an August survey done by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), an arm of the Department of Education.

Principals also reported they were short of transportation workers and custodians — along with mental health staff.

Nearly half of schools with vacancies lacked people to fill mental health jobs, which have become especially important during the pandemic, with a rise in rates of depression and anxiety among students.

Elena Ashburn, a high school principal in Wake County, N.C., has seen teacher hiring trends up close — starting the school year short by two teachers, which she said is unusual in her experience. Two might not sound like much, she said, but they are in hard-to-fill subjects — science and special education — and the vacancies take a toll on students.

“There’s a lot of competition for the talent,” she said.

As schools try to catch students up academically, instructional support staff are in demand. More than 40 percent of principals reporting staff shortages said they lacked academic interventionists and 40 percent said they lacked tutors.

One major problem in hiring is too few candidates for each job, the survey showed.

Brian Fleischman, a principal in Overton, Neb., about two hours west of Lincoln, recalls that five years ago, he would get 50 to 100 applications for each elementary school teaching job that came open. This year, his opening for a second-grade teacher drew five applications.

“We were blessed,” he said. “We got a rock star.” But he said hiring is becoming “more and more competitive.”

Dan Domenech, executive director of the AASA, the national school superintendents association, said that while there is little hard data on staffing shortages, he hears school system leaders talk about it all the time.

He said that even last year, when staffing shortages were at unseen highs in some areas, he did not see approaches like Florida’s — offering jobs to veterans without college degrees. Arizona is allowing college students to instruct children.

Even summer school had staff shortages.

“It’s different than it’s ever been, and it’s definitely having an impact on this school year,” Domenech said. “It’s not just teachers, it’s custodians, it’s cafeteria workers, the bus drivers, everybody.”

He called it disappointing as the nation’s schools make another attempt to return to pre-pandemic stability. “We were hoping that we would be able to get back to some semblance of normalcy,” he said, “but we’re not.”

NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr said in a statement that 20 percent of respondents said they were understaffed before the pandemic.

The NCES data is part of an effort to provide more up-to-date information about the pandemic’s effect on K-12 schools. The data released Tuesday was collected from more than 900 schools. The organization labeled the data experimental because of factors including a shorter data collection window.

