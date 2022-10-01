Head Start grantees cited for child abuse, lack of supervision

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At one Head Start center, a bus driver allegedly left a child unattended on a vehicle long enough to develop frostbite. At another Head Start location, teachers reportedly referred to students by demeaning nicknames, including “mustache girl” and “chancho” — “pig,” in Spanish — and hit scared children with a stick.

The incidents are among 1,029 analyzed in a new report on the nation’s 57-year-old Head Start program, which provides early-childhood education to children from ­low-income families. It was issued by the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The report that found 1 in 4 recipients of Head Start grants saw an incident of child abuse, lack of supervision or release of a child to an unauthorized person from October 2015 to May 2020, with the most common citation being lack of supervision. In one episode, a 4-year-old left a school building alone for 5 to 10 minutes, running into the street, the report said.

More than 450 incidents involved some form of child abuse. Among them, physical abuse or corporal punishment was most frequent, with 374 incidents that involved actions such as hitting, spanking, shaking or slapping a child. Verbal or emotional abuse — such as humiliation, threats or profane language — came up in 102 incidents, and 54 involved prohibited disciplinary practices, which include taping a child’s mouth, binding a child or using food or toilet training to punish or demean. Eight incidents included sexual abuse, the report said. (Some incidents involved more than one type of infraction.)

Head Start enrolls children from birth to age 5 and is often located in child-care centers or school settings. The program is administered by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), which awards grants and oversees grant recipients.

The report, released Sept. 28, found that the roughly 1,600 recipients of U.S. funds did not always promptly report incidents to ACF, as required — and that some incidents were not reported at all. One example: A child who was not properly supervised fell in a bathroom and needed stitches, but the Head Start grantee did not report it; it came to light through an anonymous complaint.

“Accurate information about incidents that threaten children’s safety is critical for effective oversight,” the report said.

The analysis by the Inspector General’s office relied on monitoring data that the ACF office of Head Start collects. To dig into whether some incidents went unreported, the authors did a sampling in Florida and Texas that compared ACF data with child-care monitoring data and child welfare data. They found 130 incidents from 2017 to 2019 were not reported to ACF. But the report’s authors said the true number may be higher because of complexities in matching data. “It is likely that we did not identify every incident in a Head Start center in these two states,” the report said.

The OIG report said that Head Start served about 861,000 children in fiscal year 2021 and had a fiscal year 2022 budget of $11 billion.

In a six-page response that was part of the report, the ACF pushed back on the numbers, saying that, over the period examined, its 1,600 grant recipients operated 20,000 centers. While it said all child safety incidents are unacceptable, it calculated that the incidents affected fewer than one in 1,000 children.

When problems surfaced, it said Head Start grantees took “contemporaneous, immediate and appropriate actions in the vast majority of cases.” The agency said that the report found only 7 percent of all grantees had adverse findings for multiple years.

In a statement to The Post, the agency said Head Start programs are “extraordinarily safe” and that more than 99 percent of children are not affected by a safety incident.

“The Administration for Children and Families takes every child safety incident seriously,” the statement said. “Staff swiftly respond to any allegations to ensure children involved receive the support they need.”

As part of corrective action plans, grantees improved administrative procedures and staff training, and took disciplinary action. The report said Head Start staff members were fired or resigned in 75 percent of child abuse incidents, 52 percent of unauthorized release infractions and 41 percent of lack of supervision incidents.

The National Head Start Association, a nonprofit that represents children and families, grant recipients and staff members, echoed the agency’s points about the framing of the report and said ACF had recently strengthened its emphasis on reporting. “Children are safe in Head Start programs,” said Tommy Sheridan, deputy director of the association.

The inspector general report recommended improvements to Head Start — with which the ACF concurred — including providing better guidance to grantees and imposing more serious consequences when they fail to report. It said that Head Start needs to do better at sharing data with states to spot unreported incidents, and that it needs to report incidents in “blended” classrooms that serve both Head Start and other children, even when the victim is not a Head Start child.

During the period studied in the report, one of the troubled programs that had multiple violations was located in the public schools of Prince George’s County, Md. The school system relinquished a $6.4 million grant, after a 2016 federal review found that teachers used corporal punishment and humiliated children, and the school system had not taken sufficient steps to correct problems.

In one instance, a teacher forced a 3-year-old who wet his pants to mop up his own urine in front of the class — then texted a photo to his mother. “LOL,” the teacher messaged. “He worked that mop tho!”

Head Start staff made two children who played during nap time hold heavy objects over their heads for an extended period, according to an overview of findings. In another case, a 5-year-old left a school unnoticed and walked home alone.

With Prince George’s school officials essentially losing their grant, other organizations bid to fill the void. In 2018, Easterseals DC MD VA and the Lourie Center for Children’s Social & Emotional Wellness announced that they had received a combined $33.5 million in federal grants to operate programs for five years for 418 economically disadvantaged children a year.

