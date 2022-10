Leesburg police said they were called to Tuscarora High School on Friday based on a report that the teacher, Hans Mirzaei, 68, had forcibly pulled a student from a classroom. Police said the student was uninjured.

Police said that Loudoun school staffers removed Mirzaei from the building, and that police are now investigating. A Loudoun schools spokesman said the teacher has been placed on leave since Friday and has not had any further contact with students, but declined to provide further information.