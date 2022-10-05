D.C. schools investigate after video shows fight between student, staff member

The video , posted on Twitter, includes text stating, “AT BALLOU HIGH SCHOOL [A] TEACHER AND A STUDENT GOT INTO A BRIEF ALTERCATION.” It shows what begins as a heated exchange between a student and staff member, including the student yelling expletives at the staff member. The staff member is then seen grabbing the student, the student starts throwing punches, and a third person who is not identified by the school district separates the two.

“At one of our schools, an interaction between a staff member and a student took place where the individual engaged in conduct that does not meet standards and expectations of DCPS staff toward the student,” the school system said in a statement. “While we cannot discuss personnel matters, the school took immediate steps to report the incident to the appropriate DCPS departments for further investigation.”