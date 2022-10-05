D.C. schools investigate after video shows fight between student, staff member

D.C. Public Schools officials said they are investigating after a video circulating on social media Wednesday showed an altercation between a student and staff member at a District school.
“At one of our schools, an interaction between a staff member and a student took place where the individual engaged in conduct that does not meet standards and expectations of DCPS staff toward the student,” the school system said in a statement. “While we cannot discuss personnel matters, the school took immediate steps to report the incident to the appropriate DCPS departments for further investigation.”
The statement does not identify the school where the incident occurred.
“DC Public Schools is committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment conducive to the learning and success of all students,” the school system’s statement said. No additional information was provided.
